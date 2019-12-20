Quantcast
Trump boasts about raising the ‘smocking age to 21’ in hilariously misspelled tweet

Published

4 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump, taking a break from raging against evangelical Christian publication Christianity Today, boasted about signing a new spending bill that includes raising the age to buy cigarettes to 21.

However, the president misspelled a key word that has in the past proved tricky for him.

“I will be signing our 738 Billion Dollar Defense Spending Bill today,” the president wrote. “It will include 12 weeks Paid Parental Leave, gives our troops a raise, importantly creates the SPACE FORCE, SOUTHERN BORDER WALL FUNDING, repeals ‘Cadillac Tax’ on Health Plans, raises smocking age to 21!”

This isn’t the first time the president has struggled to spell the word “smoking,” as last year the president frantically claimed that former special counsel Robert Mueller had no “smocking gun” to prove his campaign had engaged in a conspiracy with Russia during the 2016 presidential election.


