Trump snarls at evangelical magazine calling for his ouster in angry Twitter attack

Published

1 hour ago

on

President Donald Trump unloaded on the evangelical publication Christianity Today after its editor in chief came out in favor of his impeachment and removal from office.

The president trashed Mark Galli, who wrote the editorial condemning Trump’s morality and urged evangelicals to drop their support.

“We believe the impeachment hearings have made it absolutely clear, in a way the Mueller investigation did not, that President Trump has abused his authority for personal gain and betrayed his constitutional oath,” Galli wrote. “The impeachment hearings have illuminated the president’s moral deficiencies for all to see. This damages the institution of the presidency, damages the reputation of our country, and damages both the spirit and the future of our people. None of the president’s positives can balance the moral and political danger we face under a leader of such grossly immoral character.”

The president snarled at Galli and the publication founded by the late minister Billy Graham.

“A far left magazine, or very ‘progressive,’ as some would call it, which has been doing poorly and hasn’t been involved with the Billy Graham family for many years, Christianity Today, knows nothing about reading a perfect transcript of a routine phone call and would rather have a Radical Left nonbeliever, who wants to take your religion & your guns, than Donald Trump as your President,” Trump tweeted.

“No President has done more for the Evangelical community, and it’s not even close,” he added. “You’ll not get anything from those Dems on stage. I won’t be reading ET again!”

Breaking Banner

