Trump border protection agency’s ‘weird and bad’ Christmas joke massively backfires

The United States Customs and Border Protection’s official Twitter account made an attempt at humor to celebrate Christmas — but it massively backfired.

In a tweet posted late on Christmas Eve, the CBP wrote that “Santa, his reindeer and all of the presents have been cleared by CBP for entry into the United States!” The tweet also featured a man dress in a Santa outfit holding up an official-looking identification card.

Santa, his reindeer and all of the presents have been cleared by CBP for entry into the United States! @NoradSanta pic.twitter.com/D28Xd8dAcg — CBP (@CBP) December 25, 2019

Many Twitter users did not see the humor in CBP’s tweet, especially during a time when the Trump administration is still holding thousands of migrant children who have been forcibly separated from their parents.

Check out some of the reactions below.

Hope he brought gifts for these kids! pic.twitter.com/I7frD8YFM7 — Sleeping Giants (@slpng_giants) December 25, 2019

Something about this evokes elves in cages and is very disturbing. https://t.co/LiQ16Xs68f — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) December 25, 2019

folks we love the dystopia but i really just love the premise that CBP could have detained santa, his reindeer or the presents. like if he was using them to do crimes? or if they felt like it? complete freaks https://t.co/wg07uBpSCc — guy fieri 2020 campaign manager (@libbycwatson) December 25, 2019

if he didn’t have the proper credentials would you arrest him. would you arrest santa — Rob (@robrousseau) December 25, 2019

Black Santa, however, had some…issues. Y’all’ll never see him again. — Arran Haynes (@ArranHaynesVO) December 25, 2019

Ha ha. Yes. We know the rules, CBP. He’s white. https://t.co/byL3XAUgGS — Dígame, Licenciado (@RSGAT) December 25, 2019

Entirely different experience for Latino Santa, I would think…… — Vee Terra🌈 (@vee_terra) December 25, 2019

The US is holding 4,000 immigrant children separated from their parents this Christmas. Will this Santa deliver them the vaccines they need, the beds they lack, and their families? May the spirit of Christmas change this nation, starting with the @CBP, in 2020. — Augie Ray (@augieray) December 25, 2019

And just to think one year ago today, you were letting Felipe Gómez Alonzo die of influenza. pic.twitter.com/0bU4ejewPy — Todd A. Curry (@DrToddACurry) December 25, 2019

Holiday-themed fascism is still fascism. — Kim Kelly (@GrimKim) December 25, 2019