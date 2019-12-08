Trump brought along convicted war criminals to secretive Florida fundraiser: report

According to a report from the Miami Herald, President Donald Trump was accompanied by two convicted war criminals he recently pardoned when we held a closed-door fundraiser in Florida on Saturday night.

The report states that Trump’s appearance at Republican Party of Florida’s annual Statesman’s Dinner, where he helped raise $3.5 million for the state party, was held in extreme secrecy with the “1,000 attendees were required to check their cell phones into individual locked cases before they entered the unmarked ballroom.”

With some attendees stating the president’s remarks showed him to be in “rare form,” the report made special note of his guests, Army 1st Lt. Clint Lorance and Maj. Mathew Golsteyn.

According to the Herald, Trump previously pardoned the two soldiers, “last month for cases involving war crimes. Lorance was serving a 19-year sentence for ordering his soldiers shoot at unarmed men in Afghanistan, and Golsteyn was to stand trial for the 2010 extrajudicial killing of a suspected bomb maker.”

The Herald also reports, “The president spoke for over an hour, doing impressions of Democrats like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and joking about the slim physique of Ohio congressman — and former wrestler — Jim Jordan, who was in attendance.”

