Trump buried by ex-White House official for ‘cowardly’ attack on deceased lawmaker Dingell

Appearing on CNN, former White House Press Secretary Joe Lockhart expressed disgust with Donald Trump after the president attacked late lawmaker John Dingell (D-MI) at a rally on Wednesday night by hinting he may be in Hell and lying about his widow, Rep. Debbie Dingell.
Addressing Trump’s ugly speech in Michigan on Wednesday night, Lockhart stated, “There’s just so many levels of it. One of it is how he looks at politics as transactional. Like he gave her something and he was shocked she didn’t return the honors on her husband with a vote with him on impeachment. :
“Secondly it shows how little he knows about Michigan politics,” he continued. “His, the voters who got him [Trump] Michigan in 2016 were John Dingell Democrats. John Dingell was a hero of the NRA who was a moderate Democrat, a working-class Democrat. And then the third is, you know, it’s just from an optics point of view, Democrats spent seven hours on the floor saying we have to resist an authoritarian president. and Donald Trump now gave a Fidel Castro speech last night, rambling, insulting, degrading.”
“I don’t think there is anything smaller that you can do than criticizing or attacking someone who has died. And the president does it all the time. Does it with John McCain, now John Dingell. It is cowardly,” stated host Berman “You attack someone who’s dead because they can’t fight back. And we’ve seen this from the president again and again.”
Watch below:
Rep. Fred Upton (R-MI) reacted harshly to Donald Trump's comments attacking the late Rep. John Dingell (D-MI) and his widow, Rep. Debbie Dingell, at a rally on Wednesday night, saying the president needs to apologize.
Upton was one of the first GOP lawmakers to call out the president, tweeting, "I’ve always looked up to John Dingell - my good friend and a great Michigan legend. There was no need to 'dis' him in a crass political way. Most unfortunate and an apology is due."
Upton was addressing Trump's comments that included hinting the late lawmaker may have gone to Hell after passing away.
White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham defended President Donald Trump's attack on Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI), who's grieving the death of her husband.
The Michigan Democrat voted to impeach the president, who complained to rally goers Wednesday night that he had ordered flags flown at half mast to honor the late Rep. John Dingell -- and suggested the veteran lawmaker might be in hell.