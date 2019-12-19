Quantcast
Trump buried by ex-White House official for ‘cowardly’ attack on deceased lawmaker Dingell

Published

1 min ago

on

Appearing on CNN, former White House Press Secretary Joe Lockhart expressed disgust with Donald Trump after the president attacked late lawmaker John Dingell (D-MI) at a rally on Wednesday night by hinting he may be in Hell and lying about his widow, Rep. Debbie Dingell.

Addressing Trump’s ugly speech in Michigan on Wednesday night, Lockhart stated, “There’s just so many levels of it. One of it is how he looks at politics as transactional. Like he gave her something and he was shocked she didn’t return the honors on her husband with a vote with him on impeachment. :

“Secondly it shows how little he knows about Michigan politics,” he continued. “His, the voters who got him [Trump] Michigan in 2016 were John Dingell Democrats. John Dingell was a hero of the NRA who was a moderate Democrat, a working-class Democrat. And then the third is, you know, it’s just from an optics point of view, Democrats spent seven hours on the floor saying we have to resist an authoritarian president. and Donald Trump now gave a Fidel Castro speech last night, rambling, insulting, degrading.”

“I don’t think there is anything smaller that you can do than criticizing or attacking someone who has died. And the president does it all the time. Does it with John McCain, now John Dingell. It is cowardly,” stated host Berman “You attack someone who’s dead because they can’t fight back. And we’ve seen this from the president again and again.”

Watch below:

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
