Trump claims he doesn’t know Prince Andrew amid Epstein scandal — but photo evidence says otherwise: report
During a press conference on the sidelines of the NATO summit this Tuesday morning, President Trump was asked about recent news surrounding the Duke of York Prince Andrew’s stepping down from his royal duties in the wake of accusations that he had sex with an underage girl and had ties to billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
“I don’t know Prince Andrew, but it’s a tough story; it’s a very tough story.” Trump replied, adding, “I don’t know him, no.”
But according to a report from The New York Times this Tuesday, the evidence suggests otherwise.
“During his state visit to Britain in June, Mr. Trump toured Westminster Abbey in London with the prince, and they were photographed laughing together,” the Times reports. “There are also photographs of the two men together closer to the time and the social circles that Ms. Giuffre has spoken about.”
Trump: "I don't know the gentleman… I don’t know Prince Andrew, but it’s a tough story, a very tough story" pic.twitter.com/JzCrJqWwdM
— Mark Di Stefano 🤙🏻 (@MarkDiStef) December 3, 2019
The report goes on to state that Trump and his then-girlfriend, Melania Knauss – who is now the first lady – “were seen with the prince at least twice in 2000: once at the opening of Hudson Hotel in New York and, more intimately, at Mr. Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.”
Photos also exist that show Trump with Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein in Palm Beach, Florida, back in 2000.
