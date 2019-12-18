Trump comes completely unglued with all-caps tweet screaming about impeachment

President Donald Trump reacted with an all-caps rant to speeches by two Democratic lawmakers who had emigrated to the U.S. as children.

Trump has been tweeting periodically as the House of Representatives debates impeachment, but he blew up after speeches by Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), who was born in India, and Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA), who was born in Taiwan.

“SUCH ATROCIOUS LIES BY THE RADICAL LEFT, DO NOTHING DEMOCRATS,” Trump bellowed on his Twitter feed. “THIS IS AN ASSAULT ON AMERICA, AND AN ASSAULT ON THE REPUBLICAN PARTY!!!!”