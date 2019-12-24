Trump complains Democrats ‘want fairness in the Senate’ trial: ‘We have the majority now’
President Donald Trump on Tuesday insisted that Democrats don’t have a right to expect “fairness in the Senate” after they “treated us very unfairly” by passing impeachment articles.
Trump made the remarks while vacationing at his Mar-a-Lago resort.
“We have the majority now they want [Mitch] McConnell to do wonderful things for them,” he said. “They treated us very unfairly and now they want fairness in the Senate.”
