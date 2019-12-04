Trump considers sending 14,000 more troops to the Middle East — breaking his promise to end ‘forever wars’

According to a new report from The Wall Street Journal, the Trump administration is considering sending an additional 14,000 troops to the Middle East, as well as a contingent of ships and other military hardware. If executed, the move would double the current amount of US troops sent to the region since May.

The potential troop buildup contradicts a longtime narrative of Trump’s, where he’s painted himself as a president intent on drawing down troop presence in the Middle East. But as WSJ points out, the potential troop increase is in response to what Trump administration sees as Iran’s growing influence in the region.

During a breakfast with reporters this Wednesday, Pentagon senior policy official John Rood hinted at a troop increase with the intention of countering Iran.

“Deterrence is dynamic, our response is going to be dynamic,” he said.