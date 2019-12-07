Trump declares himself the ‘greatest of all presidents’ in manic tweetstorm attacking Pelosi and Democrats

Donald Trump broke out of his Twitter hibernation on Saturday afternoon just before flying off to Florida for a pair of fundraisers, and used the opportunity to declare himself the “greatest of all presidents.”

Attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for not passing his signature trade bill, Trump then went after Democrats for trying to impeach him — saying they were making a big mistake.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Twitter, the president wrote: “”Hard to believe, but if Nancy Pelosi had put our great Trade Deal with Mexico and Canada, USMCA, up for a vote long ago, our economy would be even better. If she doesn’t move quickly, it will collapse!”

After quoting Fox News personality Peter Hegseth the president added voters “don’t want our greatest of all presidents impeached!”

You can see the tweets below:

Hard to believe, but if Nancy Pelosi had put our great Trade Deal with Mexico and Canada, USMCA, up for a vote long ago, our economy would be even better. If she doesn’t move quickly, it will collapse! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 7, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Our Economy is the envy of the World! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 7, 2019

“Why re-elect Democrats when you know that this is what they are doing with their majority. Their case is not strong because first it was Russian Collusion, then it was obstruction, then it was Ukraine, now their pivoting back to Russia. Why would they be doing that?” Lisa Booth — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 7, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

“Not only have the Democrats not advanced key pieces of legislation that would help the economy, but the polls, especially in early states, are showing that voters are tuning out.” @PeteHegseth They don’t want our greatest of all presidents impeached! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 7, 2019