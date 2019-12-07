Quantcast
Trump declares himself the ‘greatest of all presidents’ in manic tweetstorm attacking Pelosi and Democrats

Published

2 hours ago

on

Donald Trump broke out of his Twitter hibernation on Saturday afternoon just before flying off to Florida for a pair of fundraisers, and used the opportunity to declare himself the “greatest of all presidents.”

Attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for not passing his signature trade bill, Trump then went after Democrats for trying to impeach him — saying they were making a big mistake.

On Twitter, the president wrote: “”Hard to believe, but if Nancy Pelosi had put our great Trade Deal with Mexico and Canada, USMCA, up for a vote long ago, our economy would be even better. If she doesn’t move quickly, it will collapse!”

After quoting Fox News personality Peter Hegseth the president added voters “don’t want our greatest of all presidents impeached!”

You can see the tweets below:

