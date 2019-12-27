Trump defense lawyer Rudy Giuliani lashes out at ‘corrupt’ politicians with a ‘craven desire’ for cash

Rudy Giuliani lashed out at corrupt politicians selling their public offices on Saturday.

While his client, President Donald Trump, is being impeached for using his public office for private gain and is caught up in dozens of scandals over financially profiting off of his office, Giuliani argued the real problem is Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“If Pelosi believes [Trump] must be removed why delay?” Giuliani asked.

The president’s supporters have been frustrated by Pelosi’s efforts to seek a fair Senate trial prior to transmitting the articles of impeachment passed by the House of Representatives.

Giuliani, who is reportedly under investigation by federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York, demanded people following the law.

“How can we let these phony and corrupt career politicians destroy our nation built on laws, NOT a craven desire for power and wealth. Look at their families & see the millions they have made selling their public offices!” Giuliani argued.

Since leaving public office in 2001, Giuliani has grown fabulously wealthy.

In 2018, New York Magazine estimated Giuliani to have a $45 million net worth.

During his divorce from Judith Nathan Giuliani, his third wife, Giuliani argued he could afford to represent Trump for free because he would still make five to six million dollars a year.

In 2018, Giuliani left his job at Greenberg Traurig, the law firm that employed lobbyist Jack Abramoff before he was incarcerated in federal jail.

