Trump doesn’t act like Hitler — but other dictators are now acting like Trump: MSNBC’s Morning Joe
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough has frequently compared President Donald Trump’s administration to the early days of Nazi Germany, but now he thinks other dictators are taking their cue from the U.S. president.
The “Morning Joe” host warned that Trump’s attacks on U.S. law enforcement and intelligence agencies echo authoritarian regimes from the past, and now current dictators are echoing the president’s attacks on the press and the democratic checks on his power.
“It’s disinformation, and yeah, maybe we don’t want to compare it to Nazi Germany in 1933, but maybe we do compare it to Russia, to Vladimir Putin’s regime now,” Scarborough said, “to Orban’s regime in Hungary now, to other autocratic regimes who use language in a way to savage their opponents, to dehumanize their opponents, and most importantly, and this is the key in autocracies, in democracies that move to autocracies, the key is the attacking of the press, the attacks of an independent judiciary, and the attacking of the intel agencies.”
Scarborough said Trump now serves as a model to other dictators.
“There’s a reason why Assad is now parroting Donald Trump and talking about fake news,” he said. “There’s a reason why other dictators across the planet, when they get caught in human rights violations, parrot Donald Trump and talk about fake news, why Erdoğan is doing the same thing.”
“They’re all reading from the same playbook,” he added, “and of course we have a Madisonian democracy that I still believe keeps us strong and will protect us as a nation, but every day Donald Trump and the attorney general of the United States now, and so many of Donald Trump’s supporters, are doing everything they can to make true Donald Trump’s vision of the Constitution, that Article II gives the president of the United States unlimited power.”
2020 Election
Robert Reich makes case for why Sanders or Warren—’not some billionaire-backed milquetoast moderate’—offer best chance to beat Trump
"These two have most of the grassroots energy, most of the enthusiasm, and most of the ideas that are critical for winning in 2020."
Former U.S. Labor Secretary Robert Reich released a video Tuesday explaining his case for why Sens. Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren pose a far better chance of defeating President Donald Trump in 2020 than "some billionaire-backed milquetoast moderate."
‘Nakedly authoritarian’: Trump taunts security guard for not being rough with woman protester
"One of his ugliest and most troubling performances in recent memory," one observer said of Trump's rally in Pennsylvania.
During a campaign rally in Hershey, Pennsylvania Tuesday night, just hours after House Democrats unveiled articles of impeachment, President Donald Trump criticized an arena security guard for not being sufficiently rough while removing a woman who protested the event.
Russian TV to air comedy starring Ukraine president
Russian TV was set Wednesday to start airing a popular comedy series starring Ukraine's actor-turned-president Volodymyr Zelensky as new efforts were underway to de-escalate a conflict in east Ukraine.
The Russian premiere of "Servant of the People", to screen on the entertainment channel TNT, comes two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelensky met in Paris for their first face-to-face talks.
Zelensky, 41, is a former comedian and TV actor who shot to fame in ex-Soviet Ukraine after portraying a schoolteacher in "Servant of the People" who becomes president when his expletive-laden tirade goes viral.