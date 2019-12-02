Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump employing Al Capone’s same criminal schemes to stay out of jail: columnist

Published

3 hours ago

on

In a piece for New York, columnist Jonathan Chait claimed there is little difference in how Donald Trump is staving off investigations and possible criminal charges and the way that notorious mobster Al Capone conducted his affairs.

As Chait notes, there is no shortage of crimes that the President is under investigation for — including what may be contained in his tax returns that he has yet to release — and that the president is using a multiple-pronged attack on his foes and critics to stay in office and out of jail.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But rather than growing into the office, Trump has fulfilled the darkest fears about his character and his conduct,” Chait writes. “Trump has run through the authoritarian threats he made as if it were a to-do list. Retribution against owners of independent media? Check. Promoting the use of war crimes? Check. Collecting money from interested parties at home and abroad? Check. Inciting violence to intimidate critics? Check.”

“Trump has compounded all the abuses of power he promised before taking office by committing new ones he hadn’t,” he continued. “He engaged in a long series of acts that would be textbook obstruction of justice but for Robert Mueller’s decision that he couldn’t directly accuse Trump of a crime. He has smashed the delicate balance of power between the legislative and executive branches by refusing to accept any role for congressional oversight whatsoever. And he has promised pardons to his subordinates in advance if they break the law carrying out his agenda.”

Stating, “It may be the brazenness of Trump undertaking a new foreign collusion scheme immediately after escaping punishment for his last one,” the columnist suggests Trump’s pattern of deceit and obstruction has a historical precedent in the actions of mobster Capone.

“The feds were looking to nail Al Capone for a long time before they finally prosecuted him for tax evasion,” he explained. “Capone, like Trump, had a knack for intimidating law enforcement, bribing witnesses, and withholding evidence. His crimes were something everybody knew but were difficult to prove. His punishment was both procedurally fair — Capone was as clearly guilty of tax evasion as Trump is of pressuring Ukraine to investigate his domestic rivals — yet frustratingly too narrow to capture the full breadth of his culpability. ”

“That discrepancy will challenge historians who study Trump’s criminal presidency. But it is truly odd to see it used as a case against impeaching him at all,” he concluded.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

A fantasy world of hate, anger, revenge and lies: Junior’s book says a lot more about the Trump family than he knows

Published

11 mins ago

on

December 2, 2019

By

Donald Trump Junior’s Triggered is quite a book, rich with insights, all of them unintended.

The subtitle of Triggered is “How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us.”

What the text shows is that it is Junior who spews hate, mixed with an unhealthy dose of made-up facts to justify his anger. That’s just the kind of hypocrisy the Trumps spin inside their fantasy bubble, where anyone who questions what they do is unworthy of being heard.

The words put down for Junior by a host of Hachette editors, identified only by first name, show that he lives in a black-and-white world with never a hint of gray.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

George Conway publicly calls out Kellyanne over her devotion to Trump for the first time

Published

58 mins ago

on

December 2, 2019

By

George Conway has now publicly called out wife Kellyanne Conway for her continued devotion to President Donald Trump.

On Monday, Kellyanne posted a tweet that mocked former Vice President Joe Biden and sarcastically asked whether "we need Ukraine's help to defeat THIS guy?"

George Conway quoted his wife's tweet and simply replied, "Your boss apparently thought so."

While George Conway has emerged as a prominent Trump critic and impeachment advocate, Kellyanne has remained staunchly in the president's corner and has relished attacking his political opponents.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

House Dems just got a ‘huge insurance policy’ to help them keep their majority: elections analyst

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 2, 2019

By

The Republican Party's path to retake the majority in the House of Representatives got significantly steeper on Monday after a panel of North Carolina judges signed off on a newly redrawn district map that will be significantly more favorable toward Democrats.

Elections analyst Dave Wasserman of the Cook Political Report writes on Twitter that the new map means Democrats are now "virtually guaranteed" to pick up seats in North Carolina's 2nd and 6th districts, which respectively encompass the cities of Raleigh and Greensboro.

Continue Reading
 
 