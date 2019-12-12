Quantcast
Trump is ‘so angry and flailing’ about impeachment because he knows it’s going to define his presidency: White House reporter

Published

14 mins ago

on

White House reporter Jonathan Lemire isn’t buying President Donald Trump’s seeming confidence about surviving impeachment.

Lemire told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that Trump fears impeachment, even if he’s acquitted in the Senate, because it will overshadow his presidency.

“He doesn’t want this,” Lemire said. “He knows it’s the first line of his obituary, his political obituary, to become the third president impeached, which is why he is so angry and flailing about this process.”

Trump fears impeachment is the beginning of the end of his presidency: White House reporter

Published

13 mins ago

on

December 12, 2019

By

Trump will probably ‘win’ impeachment — unless Democrats can tell a better story

Published

15 mins ago

on

December 12, 2019

By

With the goal of protecting American democracy, the Democratic Party has (finally) decided to impeach our lawless, and profligate president.

On Tuesday, House Democrats released articles of impeachment against Donald Trump. Those are being marked up in the Judiciary Committee and should reach the House floor on Friday.

After a two month-long investigation, the Democrats have charged Trump with obstructing Congress and abusing power, as related to the Ukraine scandal and Trump’s ongoing efforts to encourage foreign interference in the 2020 presidential election.

Greenpeace action threatens EU summit venue

Published

31 mins ago

on

December 12, 2019

By

An EU summit was at risk of being relocated to a neighbouring building on Thursday after Greenpeace activists scaled the planned venue with the intention of staying there as long as possible.

"The police are currently intervening. The summit will go ahead, but consideration is being given whether to relocate it to the Justus Lipsius building," said an internal message to EU staff.

Early Thursday, 28 Greenpeace activists scaled the facade of the EU's Europa building - where the heads of state and government will meet later in the day to discuss climate measures.

The team deployed a large banner saying "Climate Emergency" and remained gripped to the building. They also held flares.

