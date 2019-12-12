Trump is ‘so angry and flailing’ about impeachment because he knows it’s going to define his presidency: White House reporter
White House reporter Jonathan Lemire isn’t buying President Donald Trump’s seeming confidence about surviving impeachment.
Lemire told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that Trump fears impeachment, even if he’s acquitted in the Senate, because it will overshadow his presidency.
“He doesn’t want this,” Lemire said. “He knows it’s the first line of his obituary, his political obituary, to become the third president impeached, which is why he is so angry and flailing about this process.”
Trump will probably ‘win’ impeachment — unless Democrats can tell a better story
On Tuesday, House Democrats released articles of impeachment against Donald Trump. Those are being marked up in the Judiciary Committee and should reach the House floor on Friday.
After a two month-long investigation, the Democrats have charged Trump with obstructing Congress and abusing power, as related to the Ukraine scandal and Trump’s ongoing efforts to encourage foreign interference in the 2020 presidential election.
Greenpeace action threatens EU summit venue
An EU summit was at risk of being relocated to a neighbouring building on Thursday after Greenpeace activists scaled the planned venue with the intention of staying there as long as possible.
"The police are currently intervening. The summit will go ahead, but consideration is being given whether to relocate it to the Justus Lipsius building," said an internal message to EU staff.
Early Thursday, 28 Greenpeace activists scaled the facade of the EU's Europa building - where the heads of state and government will meet later in the day to discuss climate measures.
The team deployed a large banner saying "Climate Emergency" and remained gripped to the building. They also held flares.