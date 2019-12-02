Trump floats going to the Supreme Court to stop the impeachment

President Donald Trump landed in the U.K. late Monday night and immediately tweeted that he’d spent the flight reading all 110 pages of the Republican impeachment report.

“Just landed in the United Kingdom, heading to London for NATO meetings tomorrow. Prior to landing I read the Republicans Report on the Impeachment Hoax. Great job! Radical Left has NO CASE. Read the Transcripts. Shouldn’t even be allowed. Can we go to Supreme Court to stop?” Trump tweeted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Just landed in the United Kingdom, heading to London for NATO meetings tomorrow. Prior to landing I read the Republicans Report on the Impeachment Hoax. Great job! Radical Left has NO CASE. Read the Transcripts. Shouldn’t even be allowed. Can we go to Supreme Court to stop? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 2, 2019

It’s unclear what Trump would go to the Supreme Court with, in terms of a charge, as it isn’t illegal to impeach a president.

Also, Trump is not generally known as a “reader,” often refusing to specify what books he was reading during the 2016 campaign.

He’s also been outed for refusing to “read” his presidential daily brief. Instead, he prefers to receiving the briefing “orally,” and favors bullet points, charts, and especially pictures.