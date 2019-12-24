Quantcast
Trump Foundation shut down — but not over claims of theft against kids’ cancer charity

1 min ago

Social media posts are circulating that claim the Trump family was prohibited from operating any charity in New York because they’d been caught stealing from a children’s cancer charity.

But that’s not exactly what happened, according to the nonpartisan watchdog FactCheck.org.

The viral posts conflate the outcome of a court case against the Donald J. Trump Foundation with allegations against the Eric Trump Foundation.

The president’s foundation agreed to shut down late last year to settle a case brought by the New York attorney general, which accused the nonprofit organization of funding Trump’s business and political interests.

Trump ultimately paid $2 million in damages to eight charities, which also received equal portions from the foundation’s remaining $1.8 million, to settle the lawsuit.

The lawsuit had asked the court to bar Trump and his adult children from operating a charity, but the settlement did not contain that provision.

The settlement required Trump’s children to participate in mandatory training for charitable organizations, which they’ve completed, and imposed some restrictions and regulations for the president if he ever served as an officer of any charity.

Now, about the theft from a cancer charity.

That appears to be based on an allegation from a 2017 Forbes story accusing Eric Trump’s own foundation of self-dealing and misleading donors.

The report claimed the foundation had announced all proceeds from a golf tournament would go to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, but the magazine reported some of the proceeds went to payments to the Trump Organization to host the event, while some funds were directed to other charities.

The state attorney general’s office announced a review of those claims after the report came out, but they were not part of the lawsuit settled last year.

Eric Trump has since resigned from his foundation, which is now known as Curetivity.

Ex-Trump aide was abruptly stripped of her duties after campaign learned she was pregnant: lawsuit

53 mins ago

December 24, 2019

A former 2016 campaign staffer is suing President Donald Trump for pregnancy and sex discrimination.

A.J. Delgado, a spokeswoman and campaign outreach staffer, sued Trump and his first campaign Monday in Manhattan, alleging that she was "stripped" of her responsibilities and duties after announcing her pregnancy, reported Politico.

The suit notes that the father of her baby was Jason Miller, a married senior staffer for the campaign.

Delgado's suit claims she stopped receiving emails and other messages related to the work she had been doing for the campaign, and she was excluded from doing work for Trump's inauguration despite being a formal part of the communications transition team.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries fires back at Trump after holiday attack on Pelosi: ‘It’s Christmas Eve. Get a life’

58 mins ago

December 24, 2019

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) encouraged Donald Trump to "get a life" after the president spent part of his Christmas Eve ranting on Twitter.

In a tweet apparently referencing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Trump claimed that all Democrats can "think about is impeachment."

The ONLY reason we were able to get our great USMCA Trade Deal approved was because the Do Nothing Democrats wanted to show that they could approve something productive in light of the fact that all they even think about is impeachment. She knows nothing about the USMCA Deal!

Trump complains Democrats ‘want fairness in the Senate’ trial: ‘We have the majority now’

1 hour ago

December 24, 2019

President Donald Trump on Tuesday insisted that Democrats don't have a right to expect "fairness in the Senate" after they "treated us very unfairly" by passing impeachment articles.

Trump made the remarks while vacationing at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

“We have the majority now they want [Mitch] McConnell to do wonderful things for them," he said. "They treated us very unfairly and now they want fairness in the Senate.”

Trump on Dems and impeachment: “We have the majority now they want McConnell to do wonderful things for them...They treated us very unfairly and now they want fairness in the Senate”

