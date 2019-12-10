Trump goes nuts after House unveils articles of impeachment: Adam Schiff will ‘have to answer for this!’

In the wake of Tuesday morning’s press conference where House Democrats announced abuse of power and obstruction of Congress articles of impeachment against President Trump, the President took to Twitter to slam House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff and other Democrats leading the impeachment effort against him.

Nadler just said that I “pressured Ukraine to interfere in our 2020 Election.” Ridiculous, and he knows that is not true. Both the President & Foreign Minister of Ukraine said, many times, that there “WAS NO PRESSURE.” Nadler and the Dems know this, but refuse to acknowledge! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2019

Read the Transcripts! “us” is a reference to USA, not me! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2019

WITCH HUNT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2019

“Shifty Schiff, a totally corrupt politician, made up a horrible and fraudulent statement, read it to Congress, and said those words came from me,” Trump tweeted. “He got caught, was very embarrassed, yet nothing happened to him for committing this fraud. He’ll eventually have to answer for this!”

As usual the comment thread beneath Trump’s tweet was filled with people who didn’t exactly agree with his sentiment:

You are the most corrupt president in US history. — Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) December 10, 2019

Trump still thinks this is all about his phone conversations.

What about holding back the money that was approved.

What about the demands for the announcement about the Biden’s being investigated.

What about blocking witnesses from testifying. The House was right to impeach.. — Andrew Roslak (@beavis617) December 10, 2019

I have a better question, when will devin nunes be investigated! — Steven🇺🇸🇵🇷 (@Steven55119495) December 10, 2019

“I cannot tell a lie.”

– George Washington “I cannot tell the truth.”

– Donald Trump “I cannot tell the difference.”

– Republicans — Hayden Black (@BlackVimto) December 10, 2019

Schiff may have hurt Trump’s feelings! 😂😂😂 — John G (@JohnG_Poker) December 10, 2019

Sorry, I can’t hear you over the sound of celebratory music playing and champagne bottles popping at my impeachment party. Can you call back later? — Liddle’ Savage (@littledeekay) December 10, 2019

