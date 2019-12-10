Quantcast
Trump goes nuts after House unveils articles of impeachment: Adam Schiff will ‘have to answer for this!’

Published

1 min ago

on

In the wake of Tuesday morning’s press conference where House Democrats announced abuse of power and obstruction of Congress articles of impeachment against President Trump, the President took to Twitter to slam House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff and other Democrats leading the impeachment effort against him.

“Shifty Schiff, a totally corrupt politician, made up a horrible and fraudulent statement, read it to Congress, and said those words came from me,” Trump tweeted. “He got caught, was very embarrassed, yet nothing happened to him for committing this fraud. He’ll eventually have to answer for this!”

As usual the comment thread beneath Trump’s tweet was filled with people who didn’t exactly agree with his sentiment:

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
