Trump fans rage at Murkowski for bashing McConnell on impeachment: She ‘needs to shut her piehole and sit down’

Reacting to comments made by Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who criticized Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for admittedly coordinating with the White House on how to undercut the Senate impeachment trial of Donald Trump, fans of the president took to Twitter to attack the Alaskan Republican.

In an interview with local news station KTUU, Murkowski claimed she was “disturbed” after hearing McConnell’s remarks about working in concert with the White House during a Fox News interview.

“To me, it means that we have to take that step back from being hand in glove with the defense, and so I heard what leader McConnell had said, I happened to think that that has further confused the process,” she stated.

This did not sit well with the president’s online defenders who called her out as a “RINO” (Republican In Name Only) and worse.

You can see a sampling below:

This RINO needs to be voted OUT!#Murkowski — Ed from the Bronx (@oracle_ed) December 25, 2019

@lisamurkowski Sen. Murkowski is no moderate Repub. She is w lefty wing RINO that should either be kicked out of the part are defeated the next time she runs. She has been anti trump along with Romney and Collens — klsparrow (@KenSparrow1) December 25, 2019

She needs to get her TV time no one pays attention to her until she kisses up to the democrats and the MSN have a new hero — quinn54 (@quinn54) December 25, 2019

Lisa Murkowsi, should be fed to the polar bears!!! — Tim Hinds (@TimHinds5) December 25, 2019

Murkowski is the enemy within. Also don’t trust Romney and Collins. This is all the work of the devil plus Nancy Pelosi — Joseph Meliambro (@JosephMeliambro) December 25, 2019

It’s ridiculous to let her be part of the GOP when she did a runaround on her GOP primary loss to stage that write-in campaign win. Yep, she had every right to do it. But her doing so showed her narcissism. She’s not to be trusted and carries no credibility to me. — Brad Jordan (@RealBradJordan) December 25, 2019

I so want Gov Sarah Palin for Sen of the great state of Alaska — Jeffrey Hoover (@bear65cv66) December 25, 2019

DEAR MS. MURKOWSKI,

REPUBLICANS ALL OVER THE US & BEYOND ARE VERY DISTURBED KNOWING YOU WERE ELECTED TO ACT, SUPPORT AND BE SUPPORTIVE OF YOUR REPUBLICAN PARTY AND THE REPUBLICAN PRESIDENT.

DISTURBING ASIDE, YOU DISGUST REPUBLICANS WHO BELIEVE IN ITS LEADERS BEING "REPUBLICANS"!! — i. r. (@izzy100) December 25, 2019

Murkowski, D-Alaska by any other name, needs to shut her piehole and sit down. She needs to get on the right side of history instead of doing her master's (Feinstein) bidding. RINO. Eyes on you, Murkowski. https://t.co/AfAJdHZTc8 — gab.ai/MJMJ "Reply deboosting detected" (@steelwabbit) December 25, 2019

Conservatives should boycott Alaska if she's not replaced in the next primary. — Flip (@Phillip06385420) December 25, 2019

Murkowski is clearly bankrolled by the left. Wonder how much Soros money is given to her to vote with the left on every major issue. She has a Liberty Score of 24%. Alaska must get rid of her. She’s a disaster! pic.twitter.com/4xhA1otusk — Deplorable Texan (@jbird1032002) December 25, 2019

Any Republican United States senator that does not stand with President Trump should be primary and replaced and they all know that — Frank DeNatale Jr (@JrDenatale) December 25, 2019

I have lots of friends in Alaska and they really hate Lisa Murkowski up there…She will not be back in the Senate in her next election cycle…they held their noses the last time they elected the RINO… — Fred Zorts (@FredZorts) December 25, 2019