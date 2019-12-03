Quantcast
Trump goes on bonkers rant — warns a president can now be impeached for picking 'an orange out of a refrigerator'

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump on Tuesday went off on a bizarre rant against House Democrats for holding an impeachment inquiry against him.

During his overseas trip, Trump fumed about getting impeached and suggested it could hurt future presidents.

“You’ll have a Democrat President, you’ll have a Republican House, and they’ll do the same thing because somebody picked an orange out of a refrigerator and you don’t like it — let’s go ahead and impeach him!” the president fumed.

Democrats are impeaching Trump for abusing his office by soliciting foreign assistance to help his 2020 reelection bid and for withholding aide to a foreign country as part of a pressure campaign to get that country to investigate his political rivals.

Democrats are reportedly considering impeachment articles that include charges of bribery, extortion, and obstruction of justice. None the charges being weighed so far include picking an orange out of a refrigerator.

