Trump has already shattered his single day record for tweets as impeachment drives him up the wall

Published

52 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump published an astonishing 70 tweets before 9 a.m. on Thursday, and now the Washington Post has found that he has already shattered his single-day record for tweets with several hours left to go.

As of 2 p.m., the Post reports, Trump had blasted out well over 100 tweets and had already broken a record for tweeting that he had previously set mere days earlier.

“Since June 16, 2015, when he announced his candidacy, he’s never tweeted as much as he had by 2 p.m. on Thursday, a volume of tweets exceeding even the period right before the election in 2016,” the Post reports. “And Thursday wasn’t an aberration; the previous record for most tweets in a day came on Sunday.”

Additionally, the Post has found that Trump has averaged roughly 60 tweets per day over the last seven days, whereas no previously weekly average of tweets per day had even cracked 50.

Similar past surges in Trump tweets have come in the run up to the 2018 midterm elections and the days leading up to special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

“The theme, in other words, is that Twitter is how Trump does battle,” the paper says. “The volume of tweets correlates to his interest in engaging in a fight.”

