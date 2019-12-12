Trump has already shattered his single day record for tweets as impeachment drives him up the wall

President Donald Trump published an astonishing 70 tweets before 9 a.m. on Thursday, and now the Washington Post has found that he has already shattered his single-day record for tweets with several hours left to go.
As of 2 p.m., the Post reports, Trump had blasted out well over 100 tweets and had already broken a record for tweeting that he had previously set mere days earlier.
“Since June 16, 2015, when he announced his candidacy, he’s never tweeted as much as he had by 2 p.m. on Thursday, a volume of tweets exceeding even the period right before the election in 2016,” the Post reports. “And Thursday wasn’t an aberration; the previous record for most tweets in a day came on Sunday.”
Additionally, the Post has found that Trump has averaged roughly 60 tweets per day over the last seven days, whereas no previously weekly average of tweets per day had even cracked 50.
Similar past surges in Trump tweets have come in the run up to the 2018 midterm elections and the days leading up to special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.
“The theme, in other words, is that Twitter is how Trump does battle,” the paper says. “The volume of tweets correlates to his interest in engaging in a fight.”
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.