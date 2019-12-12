Trump is on a rage-tweet spree — posting more than 70 times before 9 am this morning

President Donald Trump went on an early morning Twitter rampage Thursday, with dozens of furious tweets and retweets attacking targets ranging from former law enforcement officials, House Democrats, and 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Vox.com’s Aaron Rupar did a tally of all the president’s tweets and found that he had posted 68 times as of 8:52 a.m. Since then, the president has blasted out four additional retweets, bringing his post total to more than 70 before 9 a.m.

Trump posted two more tweets/retweets while I wrote my tweet. Up to 68 now and counting! — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 12, 2019

Among the tweets sent out by the president include angry attacks on Thunberg, whom the president accused of having anger management issues after she was named Time Magazine’s Person of the Year; a description of former FBI Director James Comey as a “dirty cop”; and an attack on Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) as a “very dishonest pol.”

The House Judiciary Committee is scheduled to openly debate articles of impeachment on Thursday, which may explain why the president has ratcheted up his morning Twitter activity.