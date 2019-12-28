Trump ‘increasingly agitated’ during his vacation as Pelosi holds his impeachment trial over his head: CNN

According to a CNN correspondent covering Donald Trump as he spends the end of the year holidays in Florida, the very aggravated president has been taking to Twitter to express his frustration with the slow pace of beginning his Senate impeachment trial.

Speaking with “New Day” hosts Victor Blackwell and Christi Paul, CNN’s Sarah Westwood said the president has been quizzing aides and friends about a defense strategy as he faces charges contained in two articles of impeachment.

With host Blackwell pointing out, “President Trump is on vacation, but you wouldn’t know if you checked his Twitter feed. Over the holiday, he’s been launching attacks on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the whistle-blower,” Westwood agreed the president is obsessed with his coming trial.

“You’re right,” Westwood stated. “President Trump is growing increasingly agitated spending time here in Mar-a-Lago with this extended state of limbo surrounding the Senate trial. The president wants to have his symbolic day in court and he wants to have the peace of mind of knowing that a trial date is coming. But Democrats are showing no signs of backing down, or that the trial date is in the near future.”

“In the meantime, here at Mar-a-Lago, President Trump has been quizzing allies and aides about who should present his defense to the Senate,” she continued. “There are a lot of unanswered questions about the White House’s strategy for that Senate trial. The only certainty at this point is that Pat Cipollone, the White House Counsel, is likely to present the bulk of the president’s defense during the trial. There could be some other White House officials involved in that.”

