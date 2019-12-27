Trump interrupted his vacation for a Friday night social media meltdown

President Donald Trump was busy on Twitter on Friday evening after it rained earlier in the day while he was golfing at Trump International Golf Course West Palm Beach.

The tirade began with Trump thanking GOP spokesperson Kaleigh McEnany shortly before 9 p.m. at Mar-a-Lago. Trump would go on to tweet or retweet more than 20 times.

Trump retweeted one user with “Kiss My Bot” in their handle twice, once where he offered praise for progressive filmmaker Michael Moore.

ADVERTISEMENT

He made same prediction in 2016. Nobody ever said Michael was stupid! https://t.co/XDEzsTS1Pt — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 28, 2019

Trump retweeted one user pushing a fabricated quote supporting Trump by actor Denzel Washington.

We need more & more jobs#DenzelWashington ✔ President Trump looks out in the economy, he doesn't see ethnicity#SheriffClarke ✔ TRUMPS Economic Policy making a difference within the [Black Community] DemocRATs losing their grip on a crucial voting block 🗳 TRUMP EFFECT 💰 pic.twitter.com/nzk32yg9GC — Chicago1Ray 🇺🇸 (@Chicago1Ray) December 27, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

He also pushed debunked conspiracy theories involving Ukraine from One America News.

Wow Crazy Nancy, what’s going on? This is big stuff! https://t.co/hoHSERKgh9 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 28, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

And the commander-in-chief retweeted a picture of dog poop.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump also thanked one user who tweeted a picture of a white Jesus Christ being welcomed as a refugee by the president.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump has now retweeted at least 2 QAnon fan accounts today — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 28, 2019