Trump ridiculed for complaining about Nancy Pelosi ‘demanding fairness’: ‘Do you ever stop whining?’

President Donald Trump angrily lashed out at Speaker Nancy Pelosi after spending Friday at Trump International Golf Course West Palm Beach.

It was Trump’s 251st day spent at a golf course as president.

According to a White House pool report, it “rained hard for a bit” while Trump was at the course.

After returning to Mar-a-Lago, Trump attacked Pelosi for “demanding fairness” during the Senate impeachment trial.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So interesting to see Nancy Pelosi demanding fairness from [Senate Majority Leader Mitch] McConnell when she presided over the most unfair hearing in the history of the United States Congress!” Trump tweeted.

Public opinion polling has shown voters are siding with Pelosi on whether there should be a fair Senate trial.

Here’s some of what people were saying:

Trump tweets about the Democrats because he knows their case made him. Trump tweets about Nancy because he knows she's outplayed him. Trump tweets about the Stock Market because he thinks it'll save him. Trump tweets like a guilty man, which is why I translate him. — Translate Trump (@TranslateRealDT) December 27, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

So interesting to see Whacky Donald tweeting so guilty. — Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) December 27, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

"How DARE they want a FAIR Senate trial to investigate how I tried to extort Ukraine for dirt on Joe Biden! NOT FAIR!" — Trumpy Trumpy (parody) (@outofcontroljb) December 27, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Look at you. You’re pathetic! You’re obsessed. Enraged. Can’t do or think of anything else but whine like a weak feckless cowardly manbaby about @SpeakerPelosi. She fucking OWNS you, dude! (btw…you’re STILL #impeached). #Trump #Pelosi — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) December 27, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

For the umpeenth time, Trump was given every chance to have representation and witnesses at the Impeachment hearings. He chose not to cooperate. He ordered people not to cooperate. He abdicated his rights out of fear of doing even more damage, like the coward that he is. — The One and Only COACH MR. LAMPE (@mlampe78) December 27, 2019

so interesting you'd rather sit in a room by yourself and bitch on twitter than spend time with your family. — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) December 27, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Quit your whining! You said it was the "perfect call." If it was, then show up for your trial and clear your *good* name!! https://t.co/RZdJ2SJWm5 — Thomas B. Malone (@RealTomMalone1) December 27, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Sorry to say but you are wrong the impeachment trial was not unfair. it is comparable with the impeachment trials of Nixon and Clinton. it was only unfair to you because it was against you and your corrupt actions. You continue to corrupt and obstruct Justice by denying witnesses https://t.co/FomnpCqUGW — Susan Donahue (@sr1donahue) December 27, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

It's the obvious follow-up question that Trump hasn't been able to answer in any meaningful way: what was it, specifically, about the House process that was "unfair"? https://t.co/nsTHhRuITu https://t.co/vKxcarUeey — Steve Benen (@stevebenen) December 27, 2019

Your hourly reminder that asterisk president Donald Trump is literally pissing in his adult diapers. https://t.co/n8jXFhADXS — Rep. Richard Dangler (@RDangler) December 27, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

It's safe to say Pelosi lives in this guy's head https://t.co/YpJ2VtNPnZ — Thor Benson (@thor_benson) December 27, 2019

Only a guilty piece of shit would have a problem with a fair trial — Treason Stickers (@treasonstickers) December 27, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

The most unfair hearing in the history of the United States Congress was Merrick Garland's confirmation hearing. Ask McConnell about it. https://t.co/75HmIR7dv2 — Morten Øverbye (@morten) December 27, 2019