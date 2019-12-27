Quantcast
Trump ridiculed for complaining about Nancy Pelosi ‘demanding fairness’: ‘Do you ever stop whining?’

Published

23 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump angrily lashed out at Speaker Nancy Pelosi after spending Friday at Trump International Golf Course West Palm Beach.

It was Trump’s 251st day spent at a golf course as president.

According to a White House pool report, it “rained hard for a bit” while Trump was at the course.

After returning to Mar-a-Lago, Trump attacked Pelosi for “demanding fairness” during the Senate impeachment trial.

“So interesting to see Nancy Pelosi demanding fairness from [Senate Majority Leader Mitch] McConnell when she presided over the most unfair hearing in the history of the United States Congress!” Trump tweeted.

Public opinion polling has shown voters are siding with Pelosi on whether there should be a fair Senate trial.

Here’s some of what people were saying:

