Trump is a ‘truly inferior person’ with a ‘preliterate’ sense of history: Language expert
On MSNBC’s “11th Hour,” language expert John McWhorter excoriated President Donald Trump for his attacks on the late Rep. John Dingell (D-MI) — and suggested that the way the president speaks about other people goes directly to his moral character.
“You know, it’s interesting,” said McWhorter. “He’s sitting there using the name, and he’s implying that it sounds like some kind of genital, isn’t that funny. Of course it reminds you of uncle whoever, that counselor at camp. Everything about the man is easy, always easy. For example, never mind the history of the man who he’s talking about and his significance. Donald Trump has the historical sense of roughly a kitchen cabinet. The past doesn’t matter, except as possibly it flatters him in the present.”
“One again, it’s about orality,” continued McWhorter. “Before you can write history down, people tend to preserve history in their heads, often with some one or two people who remember the history, and the history tends to be massaged to fit the needs of people living difficult lives in the present. Just mastering details such as what Franklin Pierce’s wife’s name was. It’s not important if you don’t have paper to preserve those meaningless details. He has this preliterate sense of how history works.”
“And then, just the meanness,” said McWhorter. “If you talk to an actor, they’ll tell you as fascinating as it is to watch somebody be angry in a play, angry is easy. If somebody doesn’t know how to act, it’s fairly easy to have a tantrum. What’s difficult is getting on stage and conveying things such as genuine happiness or remorse or ambiguity, and notice how those three things are utterly alien from anything we’ve seen of Trump. What you see is a certain joy in making fun of other people. This is a truly inferior person to be leading this nation, and the bit with Dingell, he ought to be utterly ashamed of himself. And yet as we know, life will go on, and that thing could possibly be reelected because that’s how life works. We’ve unleashed something that’s truly frightening.”
Watch below:
CNN
Mitch McConnell is in ‘a real bind’ because voters are demanding he hold a real trial: Kentucky lawmaker
On CNN Tuesday, Rep. John Yarmuth (D-KY) broke down the key political pressures pulling Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) in both directions on how to conduct the Senate impeachment trial.
"The president is saying the House process was unfair, and now implying why should Democrats expect a fair process in the Senate. what do you say to that?" asked anchor Kate Bolduan.
"Well, first of all, he's totally lying about the process," said Yarmuth. "He was invited to have lawyers present and call witnesses, he chose not to. He did not participate in the House. To say it was not fair because he decided not to make it fair is ridiculous. I think the argument is the same with whatever happens in the Senate."
Commentary
Trump is just a symptom of our decline — but he’s proven to be the symptom from hell
Here’s the question at hand — and I guarantee you that you’ll read it here first: Is Donald Trump the second or even possibly the third 9/11? Because truly, he has to be one or the other.
Let me explain, and while I do, keep this in mind: as 2019 ends, thanks to Brexit and the victory of Boris Johnson in Britain’s recent election, the greatest previous imperial power on this planet is clearly headed for the sub-basement of history. Meanwhile, that other superpower of the Cold War era, the Soviet Union, now Russia, remains a well-sauced Putinesca shadow of its former self. And then, of course, there’s the country that, not so long ago, every major American politician but Donald Trump proclaimed the most exceptional, indispensable nation ever.
Wake Up: There were 41 mass killings, 33 mass shootings in 2019
There's still another week left of 2019 and analysts have dropped some serious baggage as the world prepares to bid adieu to one of the deadliest years on record.
According to a database compiled by The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University, there were more mass killings in 2019 than any other year dating back to 2006. Researchers delved back to the 1970s for comparison.
The data compiled shows that 2019 was fraught with 41 mass killings and, of those, 33 were mass shootings. In total, more than 210 people perished.