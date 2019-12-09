‘Trump is innocent’: InfoWars host booted from impeachment hearing after shouting about ‘treason’

A man interrupted Monday’s impeachment hearing moments after House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler gaveled it into session.

The man, identified as InfoWars host Owen Shroyer, was led out of the room immediately by Capitol police, shouting that Nadler and House Democrats were committing treason by conducting the constitutional process.

“Donald Trump is innocent,” he yelled as the hearing began, and Capitol police quickly apprehended him.

“We voted for Donald Trump,” Shroyer shouted as he was led away, “and they’re simply removing him because they don’t like him. We’re sick of you impeachment saga, we’re sick of Democrat treason.”