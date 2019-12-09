‘Trump is innocent’: InfoWars host booted from impeachment hearing after shouting about ‘treason’
A man interrupted Monday’s impeachment hearing moments after House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler gaveled it into session.
The man, identified as InfoWars host Owen Shroyer, was led out of the room immediately by Capitol police, shouting that Nadler and House Democrats were committing treason by conducting the constitutional process.
“Donald Trump is innocent,” he yelled as the hearing began, and Capitol police quickly apprehended him.
“We voted for Donald Trump,” Shroyer shouted as he was led away, “and they’re simply removing him because they don’t like him. We’re sick of you impeachment saga, we’re sick of Democrat treason.”
Protestor disrupts impeachment hearing, shouting that Nadler and Dems are committing “treason” pic.twitter.com/rl82VQ28nx
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) December 9, 2019
Tempers erupt at latest impeachment hearing as Democrats make the case against Trump
Democrats laid out the case for the impeachment of President Donald Trump Monday as they prepared to issue formal charges against the US leader.
Four months after an anonymous whistleblower sparked the investigation of Trump for seeking illicit political favors from Ukraine, Democrats said there was clear evidence that he had committed bribery, abused his power, and obstructed the investigation.
"President Trump put himself before country. These facts are not in dispute," Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler said.
Facing an almost certain vote in the coming weeks to make Trump the third president impeached and placed on trial, Doug Collins, the senior Republican on the committee, countered that the effort was a simply "a good PR move" for Democrats ahead of next year's national elections.
Watch: It takes less than 5 minutes for Democrats’ counsel to make the case for impeaching Trump
Breaking Banner
Devin Nunes’ explanations for Lev Parnas calls are getting increasingly far-fetched
Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) has been making increasingly wild claims to explain away his role in the Ukraine scandal.
The California Republican has offered far-fetched explanation for his calls to Rudy Giuliani's indicted associate Lev Parnas, and he's threatened to sue CNN and The Daily Beast for reporting claims made about him by Parnas' lawyer, reported Vox.
Nunes spoke to the Ukrainian-born Parnas multiple times, according to phone records obtained by the House Intelligence Committee that Nunes sits on, but he has claimed he doesn't recall Parnas' name and also that one call may have come from Parnas' wife.