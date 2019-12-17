Quantcast
Trump is polling at a record low among active-duty military personnel: report

Published

15 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump’s support among active-duty troops has sunken to the lowest level of his presidency, according to a new Military Times poll.

“Half of active-duty military personnel contacted in the poll held an unfavorable view of President Trump, showing a continued decline in his approval rating since he was elected in 2016,” the publication reported. “Trump’s 42 percent approval in the latest poll, conducted from Oct. 23 to Dec. 2, sets his lowest mark in the survey since being elected president. Some 50 percent of troops said they had an unfavorable view of him.”

Only 41.6% of troops have a favorable impression, while 49.9% have an unfavorable view of Trump.

“When asked specifically about Trump’s handling of military issues, nearly 48 percent of the troops surveyed said they had an unfavorable view of that part of his job, compared to 44 percent who believe he has handled that task well. That marks a significant drop from the 2018 Military Times poll, when 59 percent said they were happy with his handling of military issues, against 20 percent who had an unfavorable view,” the Military Times reported.

The survey also showed gender and racial gaps seen in other polls.

“Military men appear to be more supportive of Trump compared to military women. Among men, the survey shows a 43 percent favorable view, while among women service members, 53 percent of women expressed a ‘very unfavorable’ rating of Trump and 56 percent responded negatively,” the publication reported. “The survey also shows a gap among white and non-white service members. Among whites, 46 percent of troops had a favorable view of the president, versus 45 percent with an unfavorable view. Yet among non-white service members nearly two-thirds responded with a negative view of him.”

“Troops were split evenly on the ongoing impeachment proceedings in Congress. In the poll, 47 percent said they back the impeachment, 46 percent said they were opposed,” the Military Times reported.

