‘Trump is the kid no one wants to invite to their birthday’: Biographer Michael D’Antonio calls president a ‘pariah’
President Donald Trump is obsessed with being laughed at. He mentioned it more than 50 times during the 2016 campaign trail, saying that the world was “laughing” at the United States or claiming that people wouldn’t laugh at the U.S. when he is president. It became clear this week that it was another “promise made” and broken by Trump as world leaders were caught laughing at Trump for humiliating the United States. The president was so miffed that he ditched his final events and left the NATO summit early.
It has already become a campaign issue as former Vice President Joe Biden, who released a campaign ad just 30 minutes after Trump landed back on American soil.
The world is laughing at President Trump. They see him for what he really is: dangerously incompetent and incapable of world leadership.
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 5, 2019
Trump biographer Michael D’Antoio explained that Trump is seen as a bully on the world stage.
“Look, he has stomped around the world insulting people and threatening them,” D’Antonio said. “These are the two things that he does. He might bribe you as well, so there are three things that he does. This has made him, I think, not only a pariah in the civilized world, he’s almost an outcast, especially among America’s allies. So, the first thing he does when he gets into office is trash NATO. Then he goes around to every gathering of world leaders and favors the strongmen and the tyrants. So, I think people don’t respect him. They respect the power he represents. but even that, I think, is less and less.”
“Do you think they put up with him?” asked CNN host Don Lemon.
“Oh, of course, they put up with him,” D’Antonio said.
“When you see them again, when they have to do the photo op, and they sit there, it just seems like they’re just, like, ‘okay,'” Lemon observed.
“He is the kid no one invites to their birthday party because he’s a bully and he’s a braggart,” D’Antonio closed.
Washington Post columnist Catherine Rampell explained that there are several major things that are very sensitive issues for Trump in his world: 1. His failing businesses, 2. His transparent “and inept corruption,” and 3. That his underlings don’t respect him. A close fourth, Rampell said, would be Trump’s hand size. The world leaders hit three of the four things that get under the president’s skin during the NATO summit.
CNN’s Cuomo slams Judiciary Republican for impeachment stonewalling: ‘Why do you guys ignore what happened?’
On Wednesday's edition of CNN's "Cuomo Prime Time," Chris Cuomo challenged Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA), a member of the House Judiciary Committee, on the Republican narrative defending President Donald Trump from impeachment.
"We can talk about the rate of investigation, but this idea that if you show basically a bribe, if you show there is a solicitation here, that there is a pressure campaign, that's all that came up in the testimony," said Cuomo. "Why do you guys ignore what happened, instead of just arguing that what happened isn't enough?"
"Chris, I would dispute all of that," said Johnson. "We are paying attention to exactly what happened. No witness that testified either in the basement or out in the public has said anything about a bribe or extortion. That was a term that the Democrats were using to justify this whole charade."
CNN
GOP’s impeachment expert admits Trump’s obstruction of White House witnesses is unprecedented
During the House Judiciary Committee hearings on impeachment Wednesday, Rep. Joe Neguse (D-CO) challenged the GOP constitutional expert witness, George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley, who had argued Trump wasn't being given a proper chance to present his case — and got him to admit that President Donald Trump has in fact blocked several key witnesses from testifying, something previous impeached presidents did not do.
"Professor Turley, you've studied the impeachments of President Johnson, President Nixon, President Clinton," said Neguse. "Am I right that President Nixon allowed senior White House officials, including the White House counsel and the White House chief of staff, to testify in the House impeachment inquiry?"
CNN
Jeffrey Toobin goes off on Jonathan Turley for ‘extraordinary position’ of ignoring Trump’s obstruction
CNN contributor Jeffrey Toobin unleashed criticism on Jonathan Turley on Wednesday after the George Washington University law professor testified against the impeachment of President Donald Trump.
Following Turley's testimony before the House Judiciary Committee, CNN host Jake Tapper noted that Republicans had given the witness all of their time, which he used to opine against impeachment.
"What I thought was interesting about Professor Turley's testimony was his confidence that there was not enough evidence yet," Toobin pointed out, "that the Democrats are rushing this process, that they should get more evidence if they want to do something as profound as impeaching a president."