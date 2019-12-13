Quantcast
Trump is wallowing in 'self-pity' even though McConnell promised to protect him: Morning Joe

Published

2 hours ago

on

Appearing on MNBC’s “Morning Joe,” New York Times reporter Peter Baker said Donald Trump is wallowing in “self-pity” that fluctuates with “combativeness” as he worries about the effect being impeached will have on his legacy.

Speaking with host Joe Scarborough, Baker filled in the blanks from his Times report, saying the president is obsessed with the impeachment hearings and Senate trial still to come.

Asked by host Scarborough about Trump’s “humiliation,” Baker said, “He can count on the Republican-controlled Senate to hold the trial where he seems almost certain to be acquitted, or at least see the charges dismissed in some fashion.”

“[Senate Majority Leader] Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is talking about a trail that will last between 10 and 12 days that will end in acquittal, you need a two-thirds vote for a conviction there. But it doesn’t mean that he won’t have the sting of the historical marker. You may have a party-line vote, but it will be an impeachment — that will be part of his obituary, his historical legacy on his page in the annals of his presidency.”

“That is something that does sting,” Baker continued. “He has toggled between self-pity and combativeness, but he is kind of in a better place the last few weeks.”

Watch below:

