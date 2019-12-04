Trump lashes out at ‘two-faced’ Justin Trudeau after video shows Canadian PM mocking him
President Donald Trump on Wednesday lashed out at Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who was caught on video mocking the president along with other world leaders at the NATO summit in London.
When asked about the video, Trump called Trudeau “two-faced” and suggested that the Canadian PM was simply upset because Trump publicly called him out for not spending enough money on the military.
Directly after referring to Trudeau as “two-faced,” the president added that he believed Trudeau was also “a nice guy.”
“The fact is, I called him out for the fact that he’s not paying two percent [of GDP on defense spending],” Trump said. “And I guess he’s not very happy about it.”
A viral video posted online showed Trudeau ridiculing Trump for his lengthy press conferences alongside French President Emanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Watch the video below.
Donald Trump on Justin Trudeau: "He's two-faced… I called him out on the fact that he's not paying 2%" pic.twitter.com/aWKHxV9k1n
— Redmond Shannon (@RedShannon) December 4, 2019
Featured Video
Trump lashes out at ‘two-faced’ Justin Trudeau after video shows Canadian PM mocking him
President Donald Trump on Wednesday lashed out at Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who was caught on video mocking the president along with other world leaders at the NATO summit in London.
When asked about the video, Trump called Trudeau "two-faced" and suggested that the Canadian PM was simply upset because Trump publicly called him out for not spending enough money on the military.
Directly after referring to Trudeau as "two-faced," the president added that he believed Trudeau was also "a nice guy."
"The fact is, I called him out for the fact that he's not paying two percent [of GDP on defense spending]," Trump said. "And I guess he's not very happy about it."
Breaking Banner
WATCH LIVE: House Judiciary Committee begins impeachment hearings on Donald Trump
Early Wednesday morning the House Judiciary Committee -- led by Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) -- will pick up where the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence left off well over a week ago, considering articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.
Late Tuesday the House Intelligence Committee voted to adopt and issue a report on the findings from the panel's impeachment inquiry, accusing Trump of misusing his office to seek foreign help in the 2020 presidential race.
‘Very little respect for him — if any’: MSNBC’s Mika breaks down embarrassing video of world leaders mocking Trump
MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski examined the evidence and found no reason to doubt that other world leaders were mocking President Donald Trump behind his back at the NATO summit.
The U.S. president ranted at length against his impeachment and the Democrats leading investigations into his apparent wrongdoing, and Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau was caught on video laughing at Trump with other NATO leaders.
"NBC News has not confirmed who the world leaders were discussing," the "Morning Joe" co-host said. "Representatives for (British Prime Minster Boris) Johnson and (French President Emmanuel) Macron issued no comments when asked about the video in question, but we can do some math."