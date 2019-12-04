Trump lashes out at ‘two-faced’ Justin Trudeau after video shows Canadian PM mocking him

President Donald Trump on Wednesday lashed out at Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who was caught on video mocking the president along with other world leaders at the NATO summit in London.

When asked about the video, Trump called Trudeau “two-faced” and suggested that the Canadian PM was simply upset because Trump publicly called him out for not spending enough money on the military.

Directly after referring to Trudeau as “two-faced,” the president added that he believed Trudeau was also “a nice guy.”

“The fact is, I called him out for the fact that he’s not paying two percent [of GDP on defense spending],” Trump said. “And I guess he’s not very happy about it.”

A viral video posted online showed Trudeau ridiculing Trump for his lengthy press conferences alongside French President Emanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Watch the video below.

Donald Trump on Justin Trudeau: "He's two-faced… I called him out on the fact that he's not paying 2%" pic.twitter.com/aWKHxV9k1n — Redmond Shannon (@RedShannon) December 4, 2019