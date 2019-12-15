Trump launches furious attack on Obama, Comey and IG Horowitz — then demands an apology

Grabbing onto any straw he can, Donald Trump launched a multi-tweet attack on Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz and former FBI Director James Comey, while insisting that everything he has done has been on the up-and-up — and snapped at former President Barack Obama while he was at it.

According to the president, “As bad as the I.G. Report is for the FBI and others, and it is really bad, remember that I.G. Horowitz was appointed by Obama. There was tremendous bias and guilt exposed, so obvious, but Horowitz couldn’t get himself to say it. Big credibility loss. Obama knew everything!”

ADVERTISEMENT

He then added, “So now Comey’s admitting he was wrong. Wow, but he’s only doing so because he got caught red handed. He was actually caught a long time ago. So what are the consequences for his unlawful conduct. Could it be years in jail? Where are the apologies to me and others, Jim?”

You can see the tweets below:

As bad as the I.G. Report is for the FBI and others, and it is really bad, remember that I.G. Horowitz was appointed by Obama. There was tremendous bias and guilt exposed, so obvious, but Horowitz couldn’t get himself to say it. Big credibility loss. Obama knew everything! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2019

A PERFECT phone call. “Can you do us (not me. Us is referring to our Country) a favor.” Then go on to talk about “Country” and “U.S. Attorney General.” The Impeachment Hoax is just a continuation of the Witch Hunt which has been going on for 3 years. We will win! #MAGAKAG #2020 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

So now Comey’s admitting he was wrong. Wow, but he’s only doing so because he got caught red handed. He was actually caught a long time ago. So what are the consequences for his unlawful conduct. Could it be years in jail? Where are the apologies to me and others, Jim? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2019