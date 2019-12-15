Quantcast
Trump launches furious attack on Obama, Comey and IG Horowitz — then demands an apology

Published

2 hours ago

on

Grabbing onto any straw he can, Donald Trump launched a multi-tweet attack on Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz and former FBI Director James Comey, while insisting that everything he has done has been on the up-and-up — and snapped at former President Barack Obama while he was at it.

According to the president, “As bad as the I.G. Report is for the FBI and others, and it is really bad, remember that I.G. Horowitz was appointed by Obama. There was tremendous bias and guilt exposed, so obvious, but Horowitz couldn’t get himself to say it. Big credibility loss. Obama knew everything!”

He then added, “So now Comey’s admitting he was wrong. Wow, but he’s only doing so because he got caught red handed. He was actually caught a long time ago. So what are the consequences for his unlawful conduct. Could it be years in jail? Where are the apologies to me and others, Jim?

