Trump leaving NATO early after video of world leaders mocking him goes viral

President Donald Trump is leaving the NATO summit early, just hours after video showing several world leaders mocking him went viral. Trump also cancelled a press conference and singled out Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as “two-faced” before heading for the exits, according to the Associated Press.

Trudeau was in a group of other world leaders commiserating about their frustrations with the U.S. president. Among them were French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Britain’s Princess Anne, daughter of Queen Elizabeth II.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to canceling a scheduled press conference Trump apparently has also cancelled a meeting with Italy’s prime minister Giuseppe Conte. He is expected to keep a meeting with Danish leaders before heading back to Washington early.

This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.