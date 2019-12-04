Trump leaving NATO early after video of world leaders mocking him goes viral
President Donald Trump is leaving the NATO summit early, just hours after video showing several world leaders mocking him went viral. Trump also cancelled a press conference and singled out Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as “two-faced” before heading for the exits, according to the Associated Press.
Trudeau was in a group of other world leaders commiserating about their frustrations with the U.S. president. Among them were French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Britain’s Princess Anne, daughter of Queen Elizabeth II.
In addition to canceling a scheduled press conference Trump apparently has also cancelled a meeting with Italy’s prime minister Giuseppe Conte. He is expected to keep a meeting with Danish leaders before heading back to Washington early.
‘Child’ Trump torn to pieces for storming out of NATO summit after video shows world leaders mocking him
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump abruptly exited the NATO summit after canceling his meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and blasting him as "two-faced," in front of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, following the release of a video showing world leaders mocking the president.
In short order, commenters on social media laid into Trump for his cowardly decision to insult a major ally and run from the world stage:
What an embarrassment.
After a video broke of world leaders mocking Trump, he calls Justin Trudeau "two faced" during a press conference with Angela Merkel.
