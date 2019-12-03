Trump mocked after claiming unnamed ‘legal scholars’ praised his calls with Ukraine leader as ‘absolutely perfect’
President Donald Trump told reporters in London Tuesday that “legal scholars”—who Trump did not name—examined transcripts of his two phone conversations with Ukraine’s leader and concluded they were “absolutely perfect calls,” a story that was immediately ridiculed by academics and critics.
“You’ll see there was absolutely nothing done wrong,” Trump said during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. “They had legal scholars looking at the transcripts the other day and they said, ‘These are absolutely perfect. Trump is right when he uses the word.'”
Watch:
President Donald Trump: "I had legal scholars looking at the transcripts the other day and they said 'these are absolutely perfect, Trump is right when he uses the word'" pic.twitter.com/hQHJErl3oD
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) December 3, 2019
Joyce White Vance, a University of Alabama law professor and MSNBC contributor, urged reporters to “make Trump identify the legal scholars who reviewed the transcripts (plural!) and said they were ‘absolutely perfect.'”
“Then those scholars should be interviewed,” said Vance. “But I feel certain they don’t exist.”
Political scientist Miranda Yaver suggested Trump either completely fabricated the story or used the “legal scholar” label very loosely.
“Yeah, that’s not how legal scholars talk. I’m just gonna go out on a limb and say he thinks that Jeannine Pirro is a legal scholar,” tweeted Yaver, referring to the host of the Fox News show “Judge Jeanine.”
Others piled on:
Amazing how these people never have names https://t.co/e680Hiyo59
— Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) December 3, 2019
Ok, show of hands, "legal scholars": Which of you told Trump that his conduct w/Zalensky was "absolutely perfect"? Don't be shy. https://t.co/ZkIHbYdIUS
— Marty Lederman (@marty_lederman) December 3, 2019
Trump’s remarks came a day before the House Judiciary Committee is set to hold its first public impeachment hearing.
On Monday, the Judiciary Committee released the names of the four legal scholars who will testify during Wednesday’s hearing: Noah Feldman of Harvard Law School, Pamela Karlan of Standford Law School, Michael Gerhardt of the University of North Carolina School of Law, and Jonathan Turley of George Washington University Law School.
Despite his repeated claims of unfairness and lack of due process, Trump declined an invitation to participate in the hearing.
Report details how Social Security has become rigged for the wealthy while leaving behind those it was designed to help
"The program's become less progressive," said Jim Roosevelt, a former Social Security Administration official and grandson of FDR.
The benefits of Social Security, a program designed to help vulnerable and low-income people, have since the 1980s become increasingly skewed toward the wealthy due to demographic shifts and soaring inequality, according to a new report.
Unusual clash between Trump, Macron and Erdogan overshadows NATO summit
US President Donald Trump launched a blistering attack on France's criticism of NATO strategy as "brain dead" on Tuesday, but French leader Emmanuel Macron doubled down and turned his fire on Turkey.
The three-way battle overshadowed the build-up to the alliance's 70th anniversary summit in London, threatening to derail efforts to show unity in the face of Russia and China.
Macron had tried to shake up the agenda of the meeting by demanding a review of NATO strategy, but Trump -- who arrived boasting that he had forced members to boost defence spending -- hit back hard.
"I think that's very insulting," Trump said of Macron's assertion last month that NATO's is experiencing "brain death" and should focus more on Islamist terrorists and on re-opening a strategic dialogue with Russia, branding it a "very, very nasty statement".
US diplomat fired by Trump-appointed ambassador for merely mentioning Obama in a speech: report
A career foreign service officer says he got fired by a Trump-appointed ambassador simply for mentioning former President Barack Obama during a speech.
Journalist Julia Ioffe reports in GQ that Lewis Lukens, the deputy chief of mission at the U.S. embassy in London, was fired shortly after delivering a speech at an English university in which he touted the benefits of America's relationship with the United Kingdom.
During the speech, Lukens told a brief story about how Obama had handled a disagreement over LGBT rights with the government of Senegal. The former diplomat tells Ioffe that Woody Johnson, the Trump-appointed ambassador to the U.K., approached him shortly after and told him to pack his things, seven months before he was scheduled to take on a new assignment.