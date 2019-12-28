Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump must be forced to take the stand in his Senate impeachment trial: Watergate prosecutor

Published

1 min ago

on

On Saturday, former Watergate prosecutor Nick Akerman wrote that President Donald Trump must face cross-examination during his Senate impeachment trial for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

“There is no dispute that the witness with the most material knowledge of the facts surrounding the alleged shakedown of Ukraine is Donald J. Trump,” wrote Akerman in Newsweek. “Indeed, he claims that his July 25th call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was ‘perfect’ and that he did nothing wrong. The problem for Trump is that his lies and obfuscation cannot withstand a vigorous cross-examination of the facts.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“These inconvenient facts include use of his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, to wage a concerted campaign to pressure Ukraine into publicly announcing investigations into the Bidens; Trump’s documented lack of interest in corruption in Ukraine as opposed to singling out the Bidens for his own political gain; Trump’s direction to withhold the appropriated funds from Ukraine; and his public admissions about seeking election assistance from foreign governments,” wrote Akerman.

“In a trial, a cross-examined Trump could not run away from the facts as the Republicans did in the House,” wrote Akerman. “In a real trial the House would, as is standard practice in traditional American jurisprudence, be able to subpoena from the executive branch relevant documents that could be used to devastate Trump’s alternative fact-based assertion of perfection.”

In the Senate, Akerman continued, one of Trump’s biggest obstacles will be Chief Justice John Roberts, who will be presiding over the trial. “While Chief Justice Roberts’ decisions can be overruled by 51 senators, it may not be so easy for Mitch McConnell to muster those 51 votes. Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski has already made it clear that she is in favor of a serious consideration of the facts,” wrote Akerman. “If two more senators take the same constitutionally required position, we would have a fair trial with live witnesses.”

“In essence, Mitch McConnell may not, as he has suggested, have the ability to control the format of the impeachment trial to exonerate Donald Trump,” concluded Akerman. “In the final analysis, what cannot be comforting to Donald Trump is the possibility that the Senate will choose to exercise its constitutionally mandated duties.”

You can read more here.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump tore into Obama in 2016 for playing golf — now those attacks have blown up in his face

Published

26 mins ago

on

December 28, 2019

By

When Donald Trump was running for president in 2015 and 2016, he spent a lot of time criticizing President Barack Obama for playing so much golf — insisting that Obama could have been more productive if he had spent more time in the White House. But Robert Maguire, research director for Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), reported in a Friday morning tweet that Trump has now surpassed Obama in the amount of time spent golfing as president. And Maguire illustrates his point by posting a hilarious video in which candidate Trump railed against Obama’s golf habit in 2015 and 2016.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘I don’t believe in violence, but…’: Trump’s most rabid supporters warn of ‘civil war’ if he loses in 2020

Published

57 mins ago

on

December 28, 2019

By

On Saturday, The New York Times profiled an October gathering of Trump supporters in Golden Valley, Arizona, at least some of whom are prepared for violence if the president is not re-elected in 2020.

"Great American Pizza & Subs, on a highway about 100 miles southeast of Las Vegas, was busier and Trumpier than usual. On any given day it serves 'M.A.G.A. Subs' and 'Liberty Bell Lasagna.' The 'Second Amendment' pizza comes 'loaded' with pepperoni and sausage. The dining room is covered in regalia praising President Trump," wrote Times reporter Astead W. Herndon. "But this October morning was 'Trumpstock,' a small festival celebrating the president. The speakers included the local Republican congressman, Paul Gosar, and lesser-known conservative personalities. There was a fringe 2020 Senate candidate in Arizona who ran a website that published sexually explicit photos of women without their consent; a pro-Trump rapper whose lyrics include a racist slur aimed at Barack Obama; and a North Carolina activist who once said of Muslims, 'I will kill every one of them before they get to me.'"

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump will pardon GOPer Duncan Hunter as a ‘signal’ to indicted aides to keep quiet with more pardons to come: ex-prosecutor

Published

2 hours ago

on

December 28, 2019

By

Sitting in on an MSNBC panel on Saturday morning speculating on how Donald Trump will use his pardon power early in 2020, former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance predicted the president will pardon a convicted GOP lawmaker from California as a "message" top former aides in jail or headed there that they can expect one too -- if they stay quiet.

Speaking with host Joy Reid, Joyce Vance called her to pick of Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-CA) an "outlier" -- but one that has implications for Trump associates down the line.

"My pick is a pardon for Congressman Duncan Hunter, California congressman, conservative from San Diego, one of President Trump's first supporters in Congress," Vance explained. "You may remember that Hunter was indicted for abusing campaign funds -- this was the guy who went out to golf courses and bought himself clothing in the pro shop claiming that it was money being used as a donation for Wounded Warriors projects."

Continue Reading
 
 