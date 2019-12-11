Trump pretends he was in the military during White House reception

President Donald Trump held a White House Hanukkah party a few weeks before the Jewish holiday and during the event, he seemed to be claiming he served in the military when he didn’t.

“Like we used to say in the military, make a path,” Trump said.

“Like we used to say in the military, make a path,” @realDonaldTrump (who did not serve in the military) says at a White House reception. — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) December 12, 2019

Trump not only never served in the military he actively dodged the draft, getting a pass due to alleged bone spurs in his feet. It’s unknown if Trump actually has bone spurs, but such a condition doesn’t disappear.

Bob Kerrey, a former Nebraska Senator and SEAL officer in the U.S. Navy went after the president in March demanding to see proof of the bone spurs.

“This is the guy that showed up and said, ‘I don’t want to go to Vietnam, like [McCain] did,’” Kerrey explained. “He said, ‘I wasn’t eligible to go to Vietnam because I had bone spurs.’ You don’t grow out of bone spurs. I call on the president, get your feet x-rayed. Let’s see those x-rays. I want to see. While John McCain was flying combat operations in Vietnam, you were, I think, falsifying that you had bone spurs in order not to go to Vietnam. Now, I know lots of people who avoided the draft, but this isn’t what he’s saying. He said I physically couldn’t go. Well, Mr. President, get your feet x-rayed and let’s see those bone spurs. I don’t think he has them.”