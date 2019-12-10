Trump propaganda network tried to get visa for arrested Ukrainian official to give them Biden dirt: report

On Tuesday, The Daily Beast reported that One America News Network, a pro-Trump TV channel that competes with Fox News, tried to secure a U.S. visa for Oleksandr Onyshchenko, a former Ukrainian lawmaker who was arrested last week by German authorities on corruption charges.

OAN reportedly was interested in transporting Onyschenko to America to help uncover dirt on Burisma, the energy company linked to former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, and the focus of President Donald Trump’s attempts to coerce the Ukrainian government to interfere with U.S. elections. They are reportedly also seeking visas for “several other” Ukrainian officials.

Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who is currently on a fact-finding mission in Ukraine, has previously praised OAN’s efforts to help him produce anti-Ukraine propaganda.