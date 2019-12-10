Quantcast
Trump propaganda network tried to get visa for arrested Ukrainian official to give them Biden dirt: report

On Tuesday, The Daily Beast reported that One America News Network, a pro-Trump TV channel that competes with Fox News, tried to secure a U.S. visa for Oleksandr Onyshchenko, a former Ukrainian lawmaker who was arrested last week by German authorities on corruption charges.

OAN reportedly was interested in transporting Onyschenko to America to help uncover dirt on Burisma, the energy company linked to former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, and the focus of President Donald Trump’s attempts to coerce the Ukrainian government to interfere with U.S. elections. They are reportedly also seeking visas for “several other” Ukrainian officials.

Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who is currently on a fact-finding mission in Ukraine, has previously praised OAN’s efforts to help him produce anti-Ukraine propaganda.


WATCH: Maddow hilariously recaps Trump’s ‘shenanigans in the Oval Office’ with the Russian foreign minister

December 10, 2019

MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow on Tuesday examined President Donald Trump's meeting with Russian Federation Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov -- on the same day that the House of Representatives unveiled articles of impeachment against the commander-in-chief.

Following the meeting, Lavrov trolled Trump on the issues of foreign election interference and Trump's habit of revealing classified intelligence.

"Given that, given the way the president is being impeached for having done all those things to Ukraine in and way that undermined our alliance with them and specifically their fight against Russian aggression -- which has, you know, led to a five-year-long war in Ukraine -- I mean given the fact he's being impeached for undermining Ukraine in its war against Russia, this is heck of a day to choose to have the Russian foreign minister sitting on your lap in the Oval Office," Maddow said.

Who tried to pay Rick Gates to keep him from testifying? And will AG Bill Barr prosecute them?

The Department of Justice came out Tuesday with a sentencing recommendation for former Paul Manafort deputy, Rick Gates.

Gates testified for over 500 hours with special counsel Robert Mueller's investigators, his lawyers explained in a filing this week. But included in the reports of Gates' was the fact that he got multiple offers of money not to cooperate with investigators.

