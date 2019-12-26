Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump questions why House is ‘allowed to impeach the president’ in Christmas week Twitter eruption

Published

57 mins ago

on

Just hours after starting Christmas day with a subdued and scripted video address celebrating the “warmth and bliss of this holiday season,” President Donald Trump late Wednesday fired off a pair of tweets calling Speaker Nancy Pelosi “crazy” and questioning why the House of Representatives was “allowed” to impeach him.

“Why should Crazy Nancy Pelosi, just because she has a slight majority in the House, be allowed to Impeach the President of the United States?” Trump tweeted Wednesday night. “Got ZERO Republican votes, there was no crime, the call with Ukraine was perfect, with ‘no pressure.'”

ADVERTISEMENT

“She said it must be ‘bipartisan and overwhelming,” the president continued, “but this Scam Impeachment was neither. Also, very unfair with no Due Process, proper representation, or witnesses. Now Pelosi is demanding everything the Republicans weren’t allowed to have in the House. Dems want to run majority Republican Senate. Hypocrites!”

Critics suggested that Trump consult the Constitution, which grants the House “sole power of impeachment.”

“You should read it sometime,” tweeted CNN legal analyst Renato Mariotti.

The House last week approved two articles of impeachment charging Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, but Pelosi said she will not send the articles to the Republican-controlled Senate until it is guaranteed they will get a fair hearing.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has faced calls to recuse himself from the impeachment trial for openly stating that he is coordinating with the White House on the impeachment proceedings.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Constitution requires that after articles of impeachment pass the House of Representatives, the president must be given a fair trial in the Senate,” Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.) said in a statement earlier this month. “Senator McConnell has promised to sabotage that trial and he must recuse himself. No court in the country would allow a member of the jury to also serve as the accused’s defense attorney.”

On Tuesday, Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) became the first Republican senator to publicly raise concerns about McConnell’s handling of the impeachment process.

“In fairness, when I heard that I was disturbed,” Murkowski said of McConnell’s comments. “To me it means that we have to take that step back from being hand in glove with the defense, and so I heard what leader McConnell had said, I happened to think that that has further confused the process.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Senate Democrats need at least four Republicans to break from their party in order to approve witnesses for the impeachment trial.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Christian woman buries evangelicals for the ‘shameful moral stain’ of backing Trump

Published

3 mins ago

on

December 26, 2019

By

Chicago resident Esther Nieves has some harsh words for her fellow Christians when it comes to their continued support for President Donald Trump.

In a letter to the editor published by the Chicago Sun-Times, Nieves buried evangelicals who have cast their lot in with the president and she accused them of abandoning the biblical values that they have traditionally preached to their fellow Americans.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

George Conway hilariously ridicules Trump for failing to build his ‘wall’

Published

11 mins ago

on

December 26, 2019

By

"Build that wall! Build that wall!" the chants echoed throughout President Donald Trump's campaign rallies in 2016. But Thursday, the New York Times reported that the actual building of the wall is slow-going.

Trump's signature campaign promise is running up against two big, well, walls. Earlier this month, a second federal judge blocked Trump from re-allocating Pentagon funds Congress passed in the federal budgets. The other major barrier is a community of farmers and ranchers on the border who are fighting Trump from taking their land.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Finding intelligent life on other planets in the next decade isn’t as crazy as it sounds — here’s why

Published

26 mins ago

on

December 26, 2019

By

By 2020 we were expecting jetpacks, hoverboards, flying cars and interplanetary travel. But what might actually happen in the next decade is discovering life on other planets.

A Daily Beast report quoted comments from astronomer Seth Shostak at SETI (the Search for Extra-terrestrial Intelligence), predicted that Earth would make contact with another world before 2030.

In 1977, Voyager 1 and 2 were launched into space in different directions, packed with music, documents, and spoken greetings in 55 languages. Voyager 1 has left our solar system and by 2025, it will cease transmitting data as its power supply finally dies.

Continue Reading
 
 