Trump retweets post outing the Ukraine whistleblower by name — over his own advisers’ objections

On Thursday, President Donald Trump retweeted a post that outed by name the whistleblower who first filed the complaint about his phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The tweet he promoted, from the “Trump War Room” account, said “It’s pretty simple. The CIA ‘whistleblower’ is not a real whistleblower!” The clip embedded in the tweet, produced by the right-wing Washington Examiner, includes the name of the whistleblower, which mainstream news sources have refused to publish in the interests of protecting federally recognized whistleblower safeguards against retaliation.

According to The Daily Beast, several people in the president’s inner circle, including first daughter Ivanka Trump and White House counsel Pat Cipollone, warned him not to promote content naming the whistleblower.