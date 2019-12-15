Trump says cough drop in Pelosi’s mouth was her teeth falling out

President Donald Trump lashed out at Speaker Nancy Pelosi Sunday on Twitter instead of defending himself against accusations of bribery.
Pelosi did her weekly press conference at the end of the week while sucking on either a cough drop or a mint. It wouldn’t be shocking if it was the former, as Pelosi was clearing her throat and also drinking water while speaking to the press.
Trump decided it was neither, and instead, it was false teeth falling out of her mouth.
“Because Nancy’s teeth were falling out of her mouth, and she didn’t have time to think!” Trump tweeted in response to a video from the press conference.
Republicans spent the past week attacking witnesses, Democrats and assailing the “process” of the impeachment hearings. None were able to give a defense of Trump’s extortion of Ukraine.
