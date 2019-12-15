Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump says cough drop in Pelosi’s mouth was her teeth falling out

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump lashed out at Speaker Nancy Pelosi Sunday on Twitter instead of defending himself against accusations of bribery.

Pelosi did her weekly press conference at the end of the week while sucking on either a cough drop or a mint. It wouldn’t be shocking if it was the former, as Pelosi was clearing her throat and also drinking water while speaking to the press.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump decided it was neither, and instead, it was false teeth falling out of her mouth.

“Because Nancy’s teeth were falling out of her mouth, and she didn’t have time to think!” Trump tweeted in response to a video from the press conference.

Republicans spent the past week attacking witnesses, Democrats and assailing the “process” of the impeachment hearings. None were able to give a defense of Trump’s extortion of Ukraine.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Conservative pens scathing op-ed with sarcastic defense of Republicans’ humiliating hypocrisy

Published

21 mins ago

on

December 15, 2019

By

Conservative columnist Max Boot wasn't shocked when he saw Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) proclaim he had no intention of being an independent juror during President Donald Trump's impeachment trial. The Trump antagonist penned his Sunday column dripping with sarcasm.

His fellow conservative colleague, Jennifer Rubin, similarly said that no one expected anything better from Graham. Boot extended his disdain to the entire Republican Party.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Americans still don’t know why Trump was rushed to Walter Reed hospital: ex-White House press secretary

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 15, 2019

By

It's been three weeks since President Donald Trump was rushed to Walter Reed hospital, and former White House press secretary Joe Lockhart reminded his Twitter following that Americans still don't know what happened.

"It’s been 3weeks since the President made an unscheduled and rushed trip to Walter Reed. Americans have a right to know about the President's health and the WH explanations doesn’t pass the smell test. I hope there are still enterprising reporters on this. Democracy dies in the dark," Lockhart tweeted.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Conservative explains how ‘boot-licker’ Lindsey Graham can be banned from impeachment vote

Published

2 hours ago

on

December 15, 2019

By

Conservative Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin blasted Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) in her Sunday column, noting that no one ever really expected anything better from him.

Graham was asked during a panel discussion if it was every acceptable for an American president to ask for campaign help from a foreign government.

Continue Reading
 
 