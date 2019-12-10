Quantcast
‘Way worse than Nixon’: GOP challenger calls for Trump’s impeachment for ‘extortion’

Published

1 min ago

on

A Republican presidential candidate agrees with House Democrats that President Donald Trump has committed impeachable offenses and should be removed from office.

Bill Weld, the former Massachusetts governor and current GOP primary challenger, said Trump’s crimes were “way worse than Nixon” and clearly worthy of impeachment, reported WGBH-FM.

“I’ve never seen such evidence in an obstruction case,” Weld said.

The former federal prosecutor, who served as counsel in the impeachment inquiry into President Richard Nixon, said lawmakers from both parties had a duty to impeach Trump.

“Extorting a foreign leader to come interfere in a U.S. election for the advantage of the person doing the extorting,” Weld said, “that’s as bad as it gets in terms of what the framers were afraid of, and what they thought should be grounds for removal.”


