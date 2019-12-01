Trump sends UK debate off the rails when Nigel Farage decides he must defend sexual assault remarks

The UK heads into a forced election as Prime Minister Boris Johnson failed to create a consensus around a Brexit plan. During a Sunday debate, candidates were asked about their stance on President Donald Trump and what was once a very “special relationship” between Britain and the United States.

One Trump-related question was about his sexual harassment and sexual assault of women and his need to brag about it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It can never be acceptable for a man to talk about grabbing a woman’s p*ssy and if you think it is, you should be ashamed of yourself,” said Adam Price during the debate.

But it was the far-right’s Nigel Farage that delivered the “controversy of the night,” according to Paul Brand of ITV.

“Men say dreadful things sometimes” after “a night out with a drink,” said Farage.

House of Commons member Jo Swinson and First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon were both outraged, Brand described.

Trump wasn’t drunk when he bragged on the “Access Hollywood” tape about grabbing women. He also wasn’t drunk when he did the grabbing, because Trump doesn’t drink alcohol.

ADVERTISEMENT

Farage later said that the debate was all about political correctness.

Farage: “Tonight has been a competition of who can be the most politically correct, so I must have failed.” Suggests, a bit like that HIV jibe in 2017, he always planned to come to the debate and offend in some way to grab the headlines #itvdebate — Paul Brand (@PaulBrandITV) December 1, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

You can watch the full debate in the video below: