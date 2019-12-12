Trump singles out congresswomen of color during tweet attack on impeachment proceedings

President Donald Trump was watching the impeachment proceedings Thursday morning, if his tweets are any indication. Despite multiple Democrats speaking in the morning session, Trump attacked only two women of color in his tweet: Reps. Veronica Escobar and Sheila Jackson Lee, both from Texas.
“Dems Veronica Escobar and Jackson Lee purposely misquoted my call,” Trump claimed in his tweet. “I said I want you to do us (our Country!) a favor, not me a favor. They know that but decided to LIE in order to make a fraudulent point! Very sad.”
The only other woman of color who spoke before Trump tweeted was Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA).
After five months of claims the call was “perfect,” Trump finally came up with an excuse that his extortion of Ukraine was for the United States, which is why he said, “do us a favor.”
It’s a fact disputed by all officials testifying, who revealed that Trump wasn’t interested in an actual corruption investigation, merely the announcement of one.
