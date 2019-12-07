Trump slammed for lawless obstruction of Congress ‘He’s taken a sledgehammer to the Constitution’

On CNN Saturday, former Rep. Elizabeth Holtzman (D-NY), who voted for the articles of impeachment against President Richard Nixon, discussed the path forward for impeaching President Donald Trump.

“We know moderate Democrats are a bit frustrated with leadership over potentially expanding the scope of their consideration, maybe the Mueller report findings and drawing up these articles of impeachment,” said anchor Victor Blackwell. “Do you think it’s a mistake not to include anything beyond the Ukraine matter?”

“Yes,” said Holtzman. “I think it would be a mistake, although, you know, I’m still at a distance, and the members of the committee really have to, who have been digging into this deeply have the best feel, but my sense is that the, what the president did is so egregious, not just with regard to Ukraine, but what part of what’s bad about his activities in Ukraine, is that he’s taken a sledgehammer to the Constitution by saying that Congress has no right to get information, and he’s cut off his committee, his administration from, and ordered and directed them not to cooperate with the committee in any way.”

“So documents haven’t been turned over by the State Department, by the Office of Management and Budget, by the Defense Department about what happened,” continued Holtzman. “He’s trying to deny not just Congress but the American people the facts. Congress tried to investigate the Mueller investigation. In other words, call witnesses such as the White House counsel, tried to get documents, tried to understand and show the American people what the report was about. The president took a sledgehammer to that. He’s tried basically to put himself above the Constitution. Congress has the power to impeach, the sole power of impeachment, and the president is obstructing that. That has to be, in my judgment, part of the articles of impeachment.”

Watch below: