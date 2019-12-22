President Donald Trump ranted Sunday about being spied on during his 2016 campaign, an unsubstantiated conspiracy theory that was discounted in an investigation by his own government.

The president began by going off about the “fake dossier” by investigator Christopher Steele, which has been proven to be true in my respects. He often confuses the difference between a foreign person being hired to do research and a foreign government helping pick a winner in another country’s election. Such was the case with his Sunday evening tweet.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Democrats and Crooked Hillary paid for & provided a Fake Dossier, with phony information gotten from foreign sources, pushed it to the corrupt media & Dirty Cops, & have now been caught. They spied on my campaign, then tried to cover it up – Just Like Watergate, but bigger!” he tweeted.