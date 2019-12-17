Trump stomps over good poll numbers by whining about ‘phony’ investigations

President Donald Trump boasted about new poll numbers showing him leading his Democratic rivals despite his likely impeachment.

A new USA Today/Suffolk University poll found the president leading his top Democratic rivals, and Trump crowed about the numbers and lobbed new attacks on his critics.

“The new USA Today Poll, just out, has me leading all of the Democrat contenders,” Trump tweeted. “That’s hard to believe since the Fake News & 3 year Scams and Witch Hunts, as phony as they are, just never seem to end. The American people are smart. They see the great economy, & everything else!”

