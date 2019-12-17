Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump stomps over good poll numbers by whining about ‘phony’ investigations

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump boasted about new poll numbers showing him leading his Democratic rivals despite his likely impeachment.

A new USA Today/Suffolk University poll found the president leading his top Democratic rivals, and Trump crowed about the numbers and lobbed new attacks on his critics.

“The new USA Today Poll, just out, has me leading all of the Democrat contenders,” Trump tweeted. “That’s hard to believe since the Fake News & 3 year Scams and Witch Hunts, as phony as they are, just never seem to end. The American people are smart. They see the great economy, & everything else!”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Meghan McCain ripped to shreds for playing victim after latest blowup on The View

Published

17 mins ago

on

December 17, 2019

By

Meghan McCain tried to play victim after she threw an on-air tantrum on "The View" -- and other social media users let her have it.

McCain threatened to sit out the rest of Monday's episode after host Whoopi Goldberg asked her to stop talking over other panelists, and she has repeatedly claimed on the show and her Twitter account that her conservative views were being silenced.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Government employee morale has plummeted after 3 years of Trump: study

Published

17 mins ago

on

December 17, 2019

By

According to a survey provided by the Office of Personnel Management, morale among staffers working under President Donald Trump has shown a precipitous decline three years into his administration -- and the first such decline since 2014.

A summary by Politico states, "The drop wasn‘t uniform across the government, and a number of agencies are feeling markedly upbeat, including NASA and the tiny U.S. International Trade Commission. But the decline was particularly significant at some of the crucial law enforcement agencies targeted by the president, including the FBI, the Justice Department and Customs and Border Protection, the new data show."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

The GOP gave wealthy families a bigger tax credit for their children — here’s why

Published

43 mins ago

on

December 17, 2019

By

When Republicans passed their sweeping tax bill in 2017, they tried to sell the public on the more unpopular provisions like huge corporate cuts and the restriction of state and local deductions with the more benign-sounding provisions, like the doubling of the child tax credit.

Unfortunately, according to The New York Times, even that provision was mainly a giveaway to wealthy families that did little for those of modest means.

"With two children and a third on the way, Ciera Dismuke worked five jobs last year while earning just under $15,000," wrote Jason DeParle for the Times. Although the Trump administration often boasts that it doubled the federal child tax credit to $2,000 per child, Ms. Dismuke, like millions of Americans, earned too little to fully qualify. Instead, she got $934 a child, an increase of just $75. Letha Bradford, a teacher’s aide, qualified for an equally small increase, despite a household budget so tight that she listens to her son’s high school football games outside the stadium to save the admissions fee. Michael Spielberg, a Sam’s Club attendant, also received only a partial credit, while his son, Josh, who has Asperger’s syndrome, doubled up on classes, hoping to graduate early and turn his job bagging groceries into full-time work."

Continue Reading
 
 