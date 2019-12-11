Trump supporters cry bitter tears after Greta Thunberg named Time Person of the Year

Climate activist Greta Thunberg has been named Time Magazine’s Person of the Year — and Trump supporters are deeply unhappy about it.

Thunberg, whose advocacy for real action on climate change has drawn rebukes from conservative political figures including President Donald Trump and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, was described by Time in its profile as delivering “a simple truth in a fateful moment” in the debate over how to reduce greenhouse emissions and prevent catastrophic environmental damage.

Many Trump supporters, however, were very upset that Thunberg was granted an honor that they believed rightly belonged to their favorite president — and some insinuated she was merely a “puppet” for left-wing financier George Soros.

Check out some reactions below.

She is a puppet…..and hasn’t done anything. She is nothing more than a little girl. — Anthony DeMarco (@Anthony09468927) December 11, 2019

Hopefully they don't print this magazine on paper! Can't promote

A person who wants to save the earth with the destruction of trees

😂 Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg is Time's 2019 Person of the Year https://t.co/tGTs1yPwNn via @nbcnews — Angel Rivera (@RedWaveArmy1) December 11, 2019

Well one more magazine I will never buy. Person of the year is a 16 year old who does not go to school, has no experience nor education in climate change and is driven by the adults who lead her with their agenda! Shame on you Time. — Traceitback (@traceitback) December 11, 2019

this Dog contributed more than the social brat pictured — Rahul Sengupta (@canonmanrahul) December 11, 2019

She basically does nothing except for her exaggerated emotion towards climate change & she offers no practical solutions for the governments on how to save the Earth. Why is she the person of the year? 😹😹😹 pic.twitter.com/CBIxCiMHwm — Bruce Wayne 😷🖐🏿 (@BruceWayne852) December 11, 2019

Does she go to school? — SP Ngwenya (@SpNgwenya1) December 11, 2019

Now can she go home? — GrilledTomatoes (@TomatoesGrilled) December 11, 2019

"You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words.” Raise your hand if you agree that #TIMEPOY’s childhood has been stolen. #GretaThunberg She knows children have been sold into slavery or starved in Nazi camps, right? Their childhood was stolen. She’s fine. — Mike Iscovitz (@Fox26Mike) December 11, 2019