Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump supporters cry bitter tears after Greta Thunberg named Time Person of the Year

Published

2 hours ago

on

Climate activist Greta Thunberg has been named Time Magazine’s Person of the Year — and Trump supporters are deeply unhappy about it.

Thunberg, whose advocacy for real action on climate change has drawn rebukes from conservative political figures including President Donald Trump and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, was described by Time in its profile as delivering “a simple truth in a fateful moment” in the debate over how to reduce greenhouse emissions and prevent catastrophic environmental damage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many Trump supporters, however, were very upset that Thunberg was granted an honor that they believed rightly belonged to their favorite president — and some insinuated she was merely a “puppet” for left-wing financier George Soros.

Check out some reactions below.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Lindsey Graham busted for lying about Russian interference at IG hearing

Published

1 min ago

on

December 11, 2019

By

At Wednesday's Senate Judiciary hearing for the inspector general report into the FBI's investigation of the 2016 Trump campaign's ties to Russia, chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) ran his usual interference for President Donald Trump and his false conspiracy theories about a "deep state" plot to undermine his election. But he also introduced a new lie: that the FBI was "able to stop" the Russian attacks on the electoral process.

"I want the American people to know there was an effort to effect Hillary Clinton's campaign by foreign actors," said Graham. "The FBI picked up that effort, they briefed her about it, and they were able to stop it."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Internet slams ‘disgusting’ Donald Trump Jr. after he skates for killing endangered Mongolian sheep

Published

35 mins ago

on

December 11, 2019

By

According to new reports, Donald Trump Jr. illegally shot and killed an endangered argali sheep on a taxpayer-funded hunting trip in Western Mongolia in August — and the Mongolian government retroactively gave him a permit rather than tread on the toes of the U.S. government.

The report was met with outrage on social media, with commenters blasting Trump Jr.'s bloodthirst for endangered animals and the wealth and privilege that allowed him to kill them with no accountability. Some even compared it to the right-wing outrage about Hunter Biden being given a free position on the board of Ukrainian energy company Burisma.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘This is a lie’: Lisa Page pummels Trump for telling blatant falsehoods about her at crazed rally

Published

47 mins ago

on

December 11, 2019

By

Former FBI attorney Lisa Page on Wednesday called out President Donald Trump for once again lying about her at one of his political rallies.

On Tuesday night, Trump told supporters in Pennsylvania that Page supposedly had to file a restraining order against former FBI agent Peter Strzok, with whom she'd had a relationship during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump hedged his claim by telling his supporters, "That's what I heard, I don't know if it's true."

Page, however, took to Twitter to shred the president for repeating a blatant falsehood.

"This is a lie," she wrote. "Nothing like this ever happened. I wish we had a president who knew how to act like one."

Continue Reading
 
 