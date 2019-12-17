Trump supporters vow 2020 win — with misspelled #TRUMP2020Landside hashtag: ‘Russian bots can’t spell’
The intelligence of Trump supporters was questioned on Tuesday after a misspelled hashtag trended nationwide on Twitter.
Instead of “Trump 2020 landslide” the hashtag read “Trump 2020 landside.”
This is not the first time a misspelled hashtag has trended, as it appears the platform’s algorithm rewards such mistakes.
Here’s some of what people were saying about the hashtag:
Nothing says Trump supporter like misspelling a hashtag. 🤣#TRUMP2020Landside
— Delilia O'Malley (@DeliliaOMalley) December 17, 2019
I couldn’t love this trending hashtag more.
In 2020, Donald Trump will be siding with land. #TRUMP2020Landside
— andy lassner (@andylassner) December 17, 2019
Do you think people using #TRUMP2020Landside realize it's a typo?
— The Trashcan Cometh (@TrashcanCharlie) December 17, 2019
#TRUMP2020Landside is trending because Russian bots can’t spell “Landslide”
— J. Dice 🎲 (@jdice03) December 17, 2019
#TRUMP2020Landside is trending so apparently the bots are out in full force.
— Jolly Johnny (@Eviljohnny) December 17, 2019
Can't even hashtag right. You stupid chucklefucks.
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
— Harry Turtledove (@HNTurtledove) December 17, 2019
Eric: Let’s start a hashtag
and piss off the Libs.
Junior: MAGA –
Make Assholes Great Again!
Eric: You’ve always been the
smart one. #TRUMP2020Landside pic.twitter.com/gXzKuwSpcs
— Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@HoodlumRIP) December 17, 2019
Donald Trump is sooooo fat…
(how fat is he?)
that at christmas dinner, he'll have turkey… and a "land-side" of mashed potatoes.#TRUMP2020Landside
— Paul Lidicul (@PaulLidicul) December 17, 2019
Oh fuckin hell. These stupid motherfuckers cant even spell a hashtag right!😂😂😂😂😂😂😂#TRUMP2020Landside
— 💙 Koko: Merry Impeachmas💙 (@Kokomothegreat) December 17, 2019
#TRUMP2020Landside
Uh, what is a "landSIDE?"
If they meant "landSLIDE," that's what trump will be buried under by the Democratic victor. 😊
— McSpocky™ 👽🌊 (@mcspocky) December 17, 2019
In 2020, Trump will make history…by refusing to enter the secure area of an airport.#TRUMP2020Landside https://t.co/W8UQNkhlo2
— Matthew Chapman (@fawfulfan) December 17, 2019
Must HAVE been 1 of many of them "morans". WOW keep up the great work! 👍🏼 Cult leader say what!? 👇🏼#TRUMP2020Landside pic.twitter.com/YMDTnvKa8W
— Lisa 💙🌊🇺🇸🏳️🌈~Resist-TRUE BLUE~2 flags not 1 (@sweetns1579) December 17, 2019
Butt-dial McRudypants:
"My only regret is that I have but one side of my ass to give my Trump. The other belongs to Putin who bankrolled my trips to the Ukraine"#TRUMP2020Landside pic.twitter.com/06itqRClfg
— Land-Tomi T Side-Ahonen (@tomiahonen) December 17, 2019
What do you expect? pic.twitter.com/EwumltI4Qp
— TheDeanofMontreal. (@NorthenResister) December 17, 2019