Trump supporters vow 2020 win — with misspelled #TRUMP2020Landside hashtag: ‘Russian bots can’t spell’

The intelligence of Trump supporters was questioned on Tuesday after a misspelled hashtag trended nationwide on Twitter.

Instead of “Trump 2020 landslide” the hashtag read “Trump 2020 landside.”

This is not the first time a misspelled hashtag has trended, as it appears the platform’s algorithm rewards such mistakes.

Here’s some of what people were saying about the hashtag:

Nothing says Trump supporter like misspelling a hashtag. 🤣#TRUMP2020Landside — Delilia O'Malley (@DeliliaOMalley) December 17, 2019

I couldn’t love this trending hashtag more.

In 2020, Donald Trump will be siding with land. #TRUMP2020Landside — andy lassner (@andylassner) December 17, 2019

Do you think people using #TRUMP2020Landside realize it's a typo? — The Trashcan Cometh (@TrashcanCharlie) December 17, 2019

#TRUMP2020Landside is trending because Russian bots can’t spell “Landslide” — J. Dice 🎲 (@jdice03) December 17, 2019

#TRUMP2020Landside is trending so apparently the bots are out in full force. — Jolly Johnny (@Eviljohnny) December 17, 2019

#TRUMP2020Landside Can't even hashtag right. You stupid chucklefucks. 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Harry Turtledove (@HNTurtledove) December 17, 2019

Eric: Let’s start a hashtag

and piss off the Libs. Junior: MAGA –

Make Assholes Great Again! Eric: You’ve always been the

smart one. #TRUMP2020Landside pic.twitter.com/gXzKuwSpcs — Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@HoodlumRIP) December 17, 2019

Donald Trump is sooooo fat… (how fat is he?) that at christmas dinner, he'll have turkey… and a "land-side" of mashed potatoes.#TRUMP2020Landside — Paul Lidicul (@PaulLidicul) December 17, 2019

Oh fuckin hell. These stupid motherfuckers cant even spell a hashtag right!😂😂😂😂😂😂😂#TRUMP2020Landside — 💙 Koko: Merry Impeachmas💙 (@Kokomothegreat) December 17, 2019

#TRUMP2020Landside

Uh, what is a "landSIDE?"

If they meant "landSLIDE," that's what trump will be buried under by the Democratic victor. 😊 — McSpocky™ 👽🌊 (@mcspocky) December 17, 2019

In 2020, Trump will make history…by refusing to enter the secure area of an airport.#TRUMP2020Landside https://t.co/W8UQNkhlo2 — Matthew Chapman (@fawfulfan) December 17, 2019

Must HAVE been 1 of many of them "morans". WOW keep up the great work! 👍🏼 Cult leader say what!? 👇🏼#TRUMP2020Landside pic.twitter.com/YMDTnvKa8W — Lisa 💙🌊🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈~Resist-TRUE BLUE~2 flags not 1 (@sweetns1579) December 17, 2019

Butt-dial McRudypants:

"My only regret is that I have but one side of my ass to give my Trump. The other belongs to Putin who bankrolled my trips to the Ukraine"#TRUMP2020Landside pic.twitter.com/06itqRClfg — Land-Tomi T Side-Ahonen (@tomiahonen) December 17, 2019