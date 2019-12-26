Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump-supporting farmers forced to apply for food stamps as his trade war hammers their incomes

Published

1 min ago

on

A new Washington Post story about the difficulties American farmers are facing under President Donald Trump’s trade war reveals that some farmers have had to significantly reduce their food consumption to make up for plummeting incomes.

The story describes the struggles faced by Andy and Anne Lee, two dairy farmers who live in upstate New York who received a federal bailout check of $4,100 this year but who nevertheless recently applied for food stamps because they were still having trouble putting food on their table.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Lee so far has been unable to get her family’s SNAP benefits approved despite the fact that her net farm income was -$12,979 last year. After getting turned down in her initial request for food stamps, Lee went to her local food pantry to pick up necessary groceries.

According to the Post, the Lees are not alone in finding difficulty in getting financial assistance buying food during a tough times for farmers.

“An estimated 197,000 farmers, farmworkers, fishermen and forestry workers use SNAP, according to a study by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, but farmers say they sometimes find it difficult to qualify because of complicated rules governing self-employment income,” the Post explains. “And the Trump administration has long-term plans to tighten SNAP eligibility for many.”

The Lees said they voted for Trump in 2016 because they believed he was right to call out America’s trade imbalances. They still believe he has their best interests at heart, even though they acknowledge his trade war has harmed them.

“I know a lot of people don’t like it but, you know, this was going to have to happen in order to make U.S. products become more competitive,” Andy explained to the Post. “It’s going to hurt for a while.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read the whole story here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

How George Conway may have foiled a GOP smear campaign blaming Democrats for ‘partisan circus’ in Senate

Published

39 mins ago

on

December 26, 2019

By

Conservative attorney George Conway speculated on Thursday that Republicans have a not-so-secret plan to turn President Donald Trump's impeachment trial into a "partisan circus" and then blame the Democrats.

Conway made the assertion in a tweet.

Twitter used Teri Kane Field noted that Karl Rove "accused the Democrats of turning the impeachment proceeding into a circus."

"Or how about Republicans’ circus-like occupation of a closed hearing room, on the pretext that they were being shut out, when in fact every Republican member of three separate committees was entitled to attend?" Conway responded.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Cleveland church threatened with losing religious designation because it’s sheltering homeless people

Published

53 mins ago

on

December 26, 2019

By

A church in Cleveland faces the possibility of losing its religious designation because it is sheltering homeless people this winter.

Local news station WOIO reports that the Denison United Church of Christ recently received a notice from the city of Cleveland's Public Safety Department advising it that it would have to drop its religious designation if it wanted to continue its partnership with a local nonprofit group called the Metanoia Project that aims at helping homeless people find warm places to sleep during cold winter months.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Ocasio-Cortez hilariously owns GOP senator after he inadvertently makes the case for Medicare for All

Published

2 hours ago

on

December 26, 2019

By

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) on Thursday dunked on Sen. John Coryn (R-TX) after he inadvertently made the case for Medicare for All.

In a tweet posted on Christmas Eve, Coryn cited a Rand Corporation study showing that private insurers pay significantly more to hospitals than Medicare does.

"In 2017, the prices paid to hospitals for privately insured patients averaged 241 percent of what Medicare would have paid," he wrote.

Continue Reading
 
 