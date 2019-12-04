Trump torched as the most ‘easily triggered snowflake’ by conservative columnist
President Donald Trump was blasted as being “a lion on Twitter but a pussycat in person” after his feelings were hurt by world leaders during the NATO summit in London.
Max Boot, a conservative Washington Post columnist, noted Trump’s interactions with French President Emmanuel Macron.
“Macron took advantage of Trump’s reticence for face-to-face confrontations to smack Trump around in their joint press availability. To make sure that nothing was lost in translation, he spoke in English — a language that he employs more eloquently than the native New Yorker sitting next to him,” Boot wrote.
Boot said, “it was little wonder that Macron, [UK Prime Minister Boris] Johnson and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau were laughing at Trump and making fun of his tirades.”
“For years Trump has been claiming that “the entire world was laughing and taking advantage of us.” That wasn’t true before. It’s true now,” Boot wrote.
“The open disdain and derision of his fellow world leaders was too much for Trump’s fragile ego. Trump’s followers make fun of liberals for supposedly being ‘snowflakes’ who melt down when confronted and for being easily ‘triggered,’ but no one is a bigger ‘snowflake’ or more easily ‘triggered’ than Trump himself,” Boot explained.
CNN
Jeffrey Toobin goes off on Jonathan Turley for ‘extraordinary position’ of ignoring Trump’s obstruction
CNN contributor Jeffrey Toobin unleashed criticism on Jonathan Turley on Wednesday after the George Washington University law professor testified against the impeachment of President Donald Trump.
Following Turley's testimony before the House Judiciary Committee, CNN host Jake Tapper noted that Republicans had given the witness all of their time, which he used to opine against impeachment.
"What I thought was interesting about Professor Turley's testimony was his confidence that there was not enough evidence yet," Toobin pointed out, "that the Democrats are rushing this process, that they should get more evidence if they want to do something as profound as impeaching a president."
Trump-appointed ambassador sends out invite for ‘End of Presidency’ holiday party
Kelly Craft, the Trump-appointed U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, has sent out a holiday party invitation that touts itself as a celebration of the "end of presidency."
As flagged by Axios reporter Jonathan Swan, UN ambassador Kelly Craft's office sent out a "Save the Date" notice for the "End of Presidency and Holiday Reception" that is scheduled to take place on December 20th at the New York Public Library.
US urges countries to suspend digital taxes, supports OECD talks: Mnuchin
US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is urging countries like France to suspend taxes on global computing giants such as Google and Amazon and wait for a negotiated agreement on international taxation, according to a letter released Wednesday.
As the United States is poised to impose tariffs of up to 100 percent on $2.4 billion in French products over that country's digital services tax, Mnuchin said talks in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development are key to resolving the issue.
"We believe that it is very important that these talks reach agreement in order to prevent the proliferation of unilateral measures, like digital services taxes, which threaten the longstanding multilateral consensus on international taxation," Mnuchin said in a letter to OECD chief Jose Angel Gurria.