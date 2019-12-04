Trump torched as the most ‘easily triggered snowflake’ by conservative columnist

President Donald Trump was blasted as being “a lion on Twitter but a pussycat in person” after his feelings were hurt by world leaders during the NATO summit in London.

Max Boot, a conservative Washington Post columnist, noted Trump’s interactions with French President Emmanuel Macron.

“Macron took advantage of Trump’s reticence for face-to-face confrontations to smack Trump around in their joint press availability. To make sure that nothing was lost in translation, he spoke in English — a language that he employs more eloquently than the native New Yorker sitting next to him,” Boot wrote.

Boot said, “it was little wonder that Macron, [UK Prime Minister Boris] Johnson and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau were laughing at Trump and making fun of his tirades.”

“For years Trump has been claiming that “the entire world was laughing and taking advantage of us.” That wasn’t true before. It’s true now,” Boot wrote.

“The open disdain and derision of his fellow world leaders was too much for Trump’s fragile ego. Trump’s followers make fun of liberals for supposedly being ‘snowflakes’ who melt down when confronted and for being easily ‘triggered,’ but no one is a bigger ‘snowflake’ or more easily ‘triggered’ than Trump himself,” Boot explained.

