Trump tweets he will ‘temporarily hold off’ plan to have the US military cross the border into Mexico

President Donald Trump has called off floated plans to use U.S. military for cross-border incursions into Mexico.

In November, Trump floated the idea, which was blasted as “deranged.”

But in a Friday evening news announcement, Trump tweeted he would “temporarily suspend” the plan.

“All necessary work has been completed to declare Mexican Cartels terrorist organizations,” Trump tweeted. “Statutorily we are ready to do so. However, at the request of a man who I like and respect, and has worked so well with us, President Andres Manuel we will temporarily hold off this designation and step up our joint efforts to deal decisively with these vicious and ever-growing organizations!”

